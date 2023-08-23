PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Historical Society will hold a discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., to gain insight on how barns give insight on the history of agriculture and state heritage at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
The event is free to all. Call 603-382-6011 to ensure there is adequate seating for the event.
John C. Porter, a New Hampshire humanities scholar, dairy farmer and author, will demonstrate how these majestic barn structures represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work and skilled craftsmanship, as well as providing a link to the past.
This presentation will explore the progression of barn styles which evolved to accommodate the increased productivity required to meet the needs of a growing population and respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution.
Plaistow townwide yard sale
PLAISTOW — Plaistow Recreation will hold their annual Fall town-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
Register online at plaistow.com/recreation by Sept. 13 to have your address listed on the town map. There is a registration fee of $20 to participate.
All registered participants will be able to pick up a laminated sign from the recreation office beginning in September.
Printed maps will be available at the Plaistow Public Library on Sept. 14 and electronic maps will be shared via plaistow.com/recreation.
For more information, contact Jenn at the Recreation Office at 603-382-5200, ext.204 or recreation@plaistow.com.
Kingston Lake directors to meet
KINGSTON — The Board of Directors of the Kingston Lake (Great Pond) Association will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
This will be an open meeting. Anyone interested in the association is welcome.
Agenda items include water sampling, the lake host program, the loon nest and the association’s table at Kingston Days on Sept. 9.
Kingston Lake Association is involved with Camp Lincoln in a grant through New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. They will be sharing more information on the grant as it evolves.
For more information on Kingston Lake (Great Pond) Association, contact Muriel Ingalls at 603-642-3156 or visit kingstonlakesnh.org.
Local author to talk in Newton
NEWTON — The Newton Historical Society and the New Hampshire Humanities Council will present “That Reminds Me Of A Story” by Rebecca Rule on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at Newton Town Hall, 2 town Hall Road.
The presentation is open to the public and admission is free.
Rule is a full-time writer, humorist, storyteller and host on New Hampshire Public Television. She has authored books for children and adults. Her latest release is “That Reminds Me of a Funny Story,” a memoir, how-to and compendium of humor.
Bus drivers needed in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — Londonderry schools are looking for bus drivers to join Student Transportation of America, the contractor the town uses for school buses.
Applicants need a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record in order to apply. Paid training is provided by the company.
For more information, contact Student Transportation of America by calling 603-668-2878.
