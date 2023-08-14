Haverhill's Museum of Printing on Thornton Avenue, the oldest and largest printing museum in the nation, opened its doors this past weekend to buyers who scoped out about two dozen letterpress printing presses, hundreds of pieces of lead type and wooden type, printing industry ephemera and a raft of related items to take home.
History up for sale
