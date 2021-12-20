Holiday spirit filled the air in Lawrence on Sunday evening as the city's annual parade kicked off, led by local police and firefighters with Christmas-themed floats that played holiday music. Several vehicles were also decorated with Christmas lights. The parade started at the Senior Center and winded its way through the streets before ending at Lawrence City Hall.
Holiday parade lifts spirits in Lawrence
