NORTH ANDOVER — A Holocaust survivor is scheduled to speak to North Andover High School students next week after a swastika was found in an athletic locker room last month.
Kathy (Kati) Preston, 83, escaped the Nazi roundup of Jews in Hungary when she was five years old. A neighbor hid Preston in the attic of her barn, saving her life. She now lives in New Hampshire.
Preston next Wednesday is scheduled to speak to high school students in two presentations for various grade levels, according to a note sent home by Principal Chet Jackson.
Jackson noted on Feb. 15, school administrators were notified of "a report of a drawing of a swastika found in one of the locker room showers following our team's use of a neighboring community's facility."
He wrote that to continue to "foster a culture where our students feel welcomed, supported and safe both in and out of school," the school department was able to collaborate with the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State in Keene, New Hampshire.
In addition to Preston's presentations, the center also provided school staff with resources to assist with conversations before and/or after the event, Jackson wrote.
In a note last month, Jackson and Superintendent Gregg Gilligan acknowledged the swastika report and said an investigation was underway,
Police in North Andover and Lawrence, where the locker room is located at the Valley Forum ice rink, were not involved in the investigation, officials said.
It's unclear if any school discipline was handed down as a result of the reported incident.
Jackson and Gilligan, in that letter home to parents, noted “as a school community, we do not tolerate any acts of discrimination against religion, national origin, race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, homelessness or age. We take reports of such discrimination very seriously.”
“We are committed to maintaining a school environment, including school sponsored events, that are free of discrimination. Words and symbols of intolerance and hate are wrong, unacceptable and should not have a place in our society. The hurt that this symbol causes our Jewish community is profound and, in turn, impacts all in our school community. Any persons who engage in harassment, discrimination or retaliation may be subject to disciplinary action, including, but not limited to reprimand, suspension, termination/expulsion or other sanctions as determined by the school district administration, subject to applicable procedural requirements,” according the letter.
Preston was born in 1939 in what is now part of Romania to a Jewish father and a Catholic mother. Her father's parents were from a small Jewish village in Russia and had been murdered. Her mother was a successful dressmaker and seamstress, according to the biographical information on Preston provided in Jackson's note.
"At five years old, Kathy escaped the Nazi roundup of Jews in Hungary when a neighbor hid her under the hay in the attic of her barn. Her father was forced into a ghetto and was arrested by the Hungarian police when he snuck out to try to see his daughter. He would perish in Auschwitz along with 27 other members of his family. Kathy and her mother survived," according to the biographical information.
Preston has worked as a journalist, fashion designer, EMT and in educational theater. In recent years, she worked with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to sign a bill requiring Holocaust and genocide prevention education in New Hampshire schools, according to her website, katipreston.com.
She "has shared her story of survival with countless school children throughout New England. Her focus is on the next generation who she believes 'will save the world.' Her talks invite her audience to take a journey through history as she recounts the details of her early childhood in Nazi-occupied Hungary."
"Her lasting message is to never underestimate the power of one. She reminds students of the power they possess to do the right thing and the importance of acting with compassion to fight against hate and prejudice. She warns against bullying and to embrace others who are different from ourselves. She has engaged adult audiences alike, speaking to groups at historical museums, teacher and administrator conferences, faith groups, and local prisons. Her story of overcoming the unspeakable atrocities of WWII resonates with people from all walks of life. Her message of hope and conquering hateful acts with love and kindness is a message for all of humanity," according to her website.
