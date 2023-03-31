METHUEN — A judge issued an emergency order Wednesday requiring Fresenius Management Services to continue providing dialysis at Holy Family and two other hospitals in Massachusetts that are run by Steward Health Care System.
Fresenius had stated that they would stop providing dialysis to Steward’s patients on Friday, March 31, after Steward had broken a contract by failing to pay them on time.
That decision by Fresenius, if carried out, could have “potentially disastrous results” for some patients, according to Steward’s lawyers
“This is a breach of contract case that literally boils down to a matter of life or death,” they said in a memorandum filed in Essex County Superior Court in Salem.
But Steward’s lawyers also specified that the motion they were filing was not intended to resolve their client’s relationship with Fresenius, but simply to buy Steward time to find a new source of dialysis treatments for patients at Holy Family, Morton Hospital in Taunton and St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.
“The only remedy Steward seeks here is the provision of interim transition, life-saving services in three Massachusetts hospitals for a period of one month,” attorneys wrote. “Steward is willing to immediately prepay for these services.”
Steward is a national company with headquarters in Texas that runs eight hospitals in Massachusetts, and they began using services from Waltham-based Fresenius in 2010 for two groups of patients.
“The first group is patients with chronic kidney disease who are no longer able to excrete fluids and waste products and are on maintenance dialysis,” Steward’s attorneys said in a complaint. “These patients require dialysis three times a week, usually for four hours at a time, when they are hospitalized.”
The second group includes patients with acute kidney failure, who can no longer filter waste from their blood and “may require dialysis on an emergency basis with little to no notice, often on a daily basis,” the memorandum states.
Steward signed a three-year contract with Fresenius in August 2022 for dialysis treatments at six of its hospitals in Massachusetts, which included a provision that Steward must only work with Fresenius, while the latter would provide the necessary equipment and personnel.
The parties also signed an amendment to their contract in September 2022 that “effectively eliminated” a provision allowing Fresenius to terminate the contract upon non-payment, Steward’s lawyers wrote.
But this issue arose after Steward was “drastically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” and was late on payments that they owed, which Fresenius responded to at the end of 2022 with letters demanding their money.
“Fresenius sent the demands despite the fact that the amendment had eliminated the termination payment pursuant to which they purported to act,” Steward’s lawyers wrote.
Steward then signed a payment agreement with Fresenius, which Steward’s attorneys later described as coercive, with terms that Steward also failed to meet when they missed a payment on March 1, 2023.
Fresenius responded with a letter on March 6 stating that they would stop providing dialysis services by March 17, which Steward’s attorneys said had the potential “to cause a regional health crisis across three states.”
Steward did pay Fresenius “well over $1 million” at this point, and requested three months of prepaid service from Fresenius while they worked out a new arrangement, but Fresenius rejected that offer and said they were prepared to terminate services on March 31.
In seeking relief from a judge, Steward’s attorneys didn’t deny that their client was late in making payments. But they did argue that elements of Steward’s original contract with Fresenius placed the well-being of patients over financial concerns.
These included “an ongoing duty of cooperation” that should give Steward time to seek new arrangements for providing dialysis, which currently include buying their own equipment and hiring staff to manage it.
But an abrupt transition, along with jeopardizing the health of vulnerable patients, would make it impossible for Steward to comply with state laws regarding the care that it provides.
Steward’s attorneys also argued that an injunction is warranted when the potential harm resulting from a failure to enjoin is greater for the requesting party than it is for the party being enjoined.
For Steward, the harm would include the damage caused by its inability to comply with the law, along with the potential impacts on its patients’ health, which they feel outweighs the potential impact on Fresenius.
“Regarding any potential harm to Fresenius, Steward has repeatedly made it clear that it is willing to prepay for all transition services required through May 15,” the company’s attorneys wrote. “As such, Fresenius cannot argue that it will be harmed by the possibility of non-payment.”
A further hearing on an injunction in this matter is scheduled for April 7.
