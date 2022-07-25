LAWRENCE — Home Health Foundation, which has a 127-year history of providing home health, palliative and hospice care, is now Tufts Medicine Care at Home.
In addition, Merrimack Valley Hospice, Home Health VNA and Home Health VNA of New Hampshire – all of which come under the former Home Health Foundation umbrella – will transition to the new name in the coming months, agency officials said.
The name change reflects Tufts Medicine Care at Home’s strong and growing partnership with Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and more than 2,000 physicians across eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a member of the Tufts Medicine health system.
“We joined together to reimagine healthcare, bring care closer to home, advance medicine and focus on health as much as healing,” said Karen Gomes, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine Care at Home. “While we believe the name Tufts Medicine Care at Home better represents our nonprofit organization’s full continuum of home health, palliative and hospice care, our top priority remains our steadfast commitment to the care and well-being of the patients and wider community that we so proudly serve.”
Diane Farraher-Smith, chief clinical integration officer for Tufts Medicine Care at Home, said the caregivers and services on which patients rely will remain the same throughout the organization’s transition to its new name.
Psychological Center thanks donors
LAWRENCE — Psychological Center CEO Carina Pappalardo thanks the groups and individuals who donated to the Center from mid-February to early May.
The donations provide critical financial support, food, and furniture to assist women in recovery at the center’s treatment programs, Pegasus House and Women’s View, and guests at the Daybreak Shelter, Pappalardo said.
During their school vacation in February, students at Central Catholic High School volunteered at Daybreak Shelter and donated over 50 bagged lunches for residents at the program.
On May 3, the Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union donated $1,000 to help the center achieve its mission, “To empower people to reclaim their lives by providing substance abuse education & treatment, recovery support services, mental health counseling, safe shelter, and life skills for a future filled with promise.”
Marouane Missbah and Yasmine Dakiri donated 50 bagged lunches for residents at Daybreak Shelter, also on May 3.
Students at the Brooks School in Andover donated wooden tables and benches they made to the Daybreak Shelter on May 9, and are being used often by guests.
The Merrimack Valley Food Bank in Lowell provided two Build Back Better Grants on May 10, one for $1,000 and one for $3,000 to help purchase new refrigerators for the Daybreak Shelter and Pegusus House.
If you would like to donate to the Psychological Center, visit online at http://psychologicalcenter.com.
Summer Arts Market begins Saturday
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will hold a Summer Arts Market, an outdoor pop-up event for local artists to sell their work and engage with the community, July 23 and 30, and Aug. 6 and 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The Market will take place in the NAA Sculpture Garden near the Rail Trail and the Waterfront. Each Saturday, there will be a different selection of artists and goods for purchase, including original artwork, fine-crafted jewelry, textiles, ceramics, stationary, home goods and more.
The NAA will have its own booth with membership information, many pieces of artwork for sale from the NAA Archives, and staff present to chat about NAA current events. Artwork from the NAA Archives ranges from cards and prints to full size framed artworks. All proceeds from the sales at the NAA booth will go towards funding its mission of art accessibility for all.
Art show features ocean photographs
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents My Favorite Color — The Ocean, a look into the world of fine art photographer Law Hamilton, who is known around New England for her photographs of water, effortlessly showcasing the power and magnificence of waves.
The show is open through Aug. 7 in the first-floor Hills Gallery and will be on view concurrently with the NAA-affiliated Abstract Artist Group of New England’s annual exhibition, Coming of Age. All artwork is for sale. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and is handicap accessible.
A “low key” meet the artist event is Sunday, Aug. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the final day of the exhibition.
The Newburyport Art Association is at 65 Water St. Visit online at https://newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.