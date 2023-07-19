DERRY — Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisan Market is back for its sixth season each Wednesday at 1 West Broadway.
The market runs for 18 weeks through September.
There is plenty of free parking available on the street and in two nearby municipal lots.
Patrons can expect to be able to purchase ingredients for a complete meal, and to buy some grab-and-go foods as well. The selection will include fresh seafood, meat, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads and pastries.
There will also be live music, children’s activities and artist demonstrations.
For more information, visit derryhomegrown.org, email info@derryhomegrown.org or call 603-479-5918.
Concert in the Park
WINDHAM — The Recreation Department’s Concert in the Park will be Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Griffin Park off Range Road.
It will feature the band Pop Roks performing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The concert is sponsored by NorthStar Financial.
For more information, call the Recreation Department at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Comedy for a cause
AMESBURY, Mass. — Mark Moccia of Moccia Comedy Productions will hold a comedy show to benefit the Kingston Food Pantry on Thursday, July 27, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Mill 77 Brewing, 77 Elm St.
Moccia has raised nearly $30,000 for charities with his shows, and the Human Services Department is thrilled to benefit from his productions.
The show is for those 21 and older, and features the comedy of Moccia, J.J. Jones, Alex Giampapa, Cher Lynn and Janet McNamara.
The Kingston Food Pantry is a vital resource for residents at a time when prices keep rising at grocery stores.
Tickets are on sale for $20 through Eventbrite.com and search for “Kingston Food Pantry.”
American Independence Museum
Exeter — The American Independence Museum has joined the Blue Star Museums initiative to provide free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families through Monday, Sept. 4.
Jennifer Carr, the museum’s executive director, said active military have been able to find special meaning in the museum’s collection of items and stories.
The museum, home to 3,000 artifacts, develops programs, events and exhibits that honor and invite inclusive and diverse perspectives.
For more information, visit independencemuseum.org.
