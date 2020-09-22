NEWBURY – A homeless man charged with stabbing and strangling another homeless man Thursday night at an encampment behind an MBTA parking lot remains in custody following his arraignment Monday at Newburyport District Court.
In addition to a charge of armed assault to murder a person over 60, Dennis J. Maguire, 38, was arraigned on charges of strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of threatening to commit a crime.
Court documents show the charges reflect actions against several people, including the man he allegedly stabbed and beat, another homeless man he attacked with his fists and foot, and police officers and a district court judge who he threatened to harm.
The 62-year-old man Maguire is accused of trying to kill suffered internal bleeding in the brain, knife wounds, a fractured jaw and a broken nose. The victim needed advanced medical support and surgery as a result of the assault, according to Newbury police Sgt. Stephen Jenkins' report.
Maguire was arraigned via teleconference from Bridgewater State Hospital where he was sent following Thursday's incident. He was ordered held without bail until his next court hearing scheduled for next month.
Jenkins responded to a small homeless camp just south of the MBTA lot around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The camp, which is well known to local and area police is off a power line access road that leads to Highfield Road. At the time of the attack, there were two tents there each providing shelter for up to three people at any given time.
Jenkins spoke to Officer Michael Croteau and one of the victims who told police that another homeless man was laying in a tent not doing well after being attacked by a person staying at the camp.
"We located (the victim) laying on a cot in a tent. He appeared to be seriously injured – his face was horribly swollen, bruised and covered in blood," Jenkins wrote in his report, adding there was blood splattered throughout the tent.
The victim told Croteau that Maguire attacked him minutes earlier.
Around that time, Maguire entered the Newburyport police station and threw a bloody knife at the dispatcher's window. He then told officers that he had been stabbed in the back. Fearing for Maguire's safety and the safety of others, five officers detained him until an ambulance arrived to take him to Anna Jaques Hospital. Maguire was later transferred to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
While at the hospital, Maguire threatened to "pistol whip officers, steal our cruisers and kill our families," Croteau wrote in his report. "Due to these homicidal threats, and that Maguire's family had told us that he has mental illness, and is not taking his medications, he was held at the hospital ... for a mental health evaluation."
Another alleged victim, with cuts to his nose and bruising over his face, refused medical treatment. The second victim told police that Maguire attacked him for no reason with his fists and foot.
Maguire then went into the first victim's tent and attacked him. The victim managed to stab Maguire with a pocket knife but not before Maguire beat him to the point where he was bleeding inside his head. Maguire was able to take the knife away from the victim and slash him across the face and hands before leaving the tent, according to court records.
A different ambulance crew transported the victim to the same Newburyport hospital.