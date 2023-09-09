DERRY — A long abandoned building is going to be the new location for an organization that gives people a second chance.
Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire, a Nashua-based organization that offers transitional housing, received conditional approval from the Derry Planning Board on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to open a new location at 12 Peabody Road, which used to be Vintage Grace.
Marc Siragusa, a member of Family Promise’s board of trustees, explained that transitional housing, for the organization, means offering a place for people to live, along with classes on finance and parenting, while giving people a chance to become part of a community.
“It’s a more hands-on approach,” he said. “We don’t just bring them a bed and a meal. The goal is to get [residents] back on their feet and teach them everyday life skills that everybody should have.”
The center will have eight, dorm-style units, Siragusa said. The organization does not accept individual applicants, but rather places an emphasis on families. All incoming residents will have to pass a background check before being allowed to move in.
Siragusa said that “dorm-style” means that each apartment will have private bedrooms, bathrooms, and some living space, but kitchens and recreation areas will be shared by everyone.
He said that most families who come through the program will stay approximately a year before moving into permanent housing, adding that 90% of graduates will still be in housing a year after graduating from the program.
A major concern brought up by members of the community was concern over parking. Family Promise was seeking a waiver to have only 14 parking spaces instead of the 26 required for a comparable number of apartments.
The planning board ruled in agreement, after hearing from Siragusa and Family Promise’s executive Director Pamela Wellman that only 30% of families in the Nashua location have cars.
With the waiver being accepted, Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire will be able to finalize the purchase of Vintage Grace and put out bids for the renovations.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
