HAVERHILL — Megan Bowen still finds it hard to grasp how a brook across the street from her Salem Street home could have overflowed, causing thousands of dollars in damage to her basement and her yard, where a sinkhole formed and the topsoil was washed away and replaced with rocks and broken pieces of glass.
Bowen said a landscaper gave her an estimate of $43,000 to restore her yard while damage to her heating and ventilation system as well as items stored in the basement brought the total damages to about $75,000, which she submitted to the city.
She said her neighbor, who had a flooded basement as well, submitted $50,000 in claims to the city.
Bowen said she doesn’t have flood insurance and the city hasn’t offered to help her put things back in order. However, she was told the city is looking into making improvements to the street drainage system.
“I know there are others around town like us and there has been little coverage of what homeowners are actually facing,” she said. “We’ve heard that even if the city gets funding, homeowners won’t see any of it unless they had 18 inches of water above their first floor. My big question is, why can’t DPW fix our backyard, which is dangerous to walk across and also fix the sinkhole?”
Bowen said the torrential rainstorm on Aug. 8 caused the Peabody Brook across the street to overflow to the point where it washed across Salem Street, forcing police to temporarily close it to traffic.
“The culvert that runs beneath the street and runs into the brook in our yard failed to handle the amount of water going through it,” Bowen said. “The water rose up over the road combining with road water from all the surrounding areas and rushed into the basement and destroyed my yard. It left a 6-foot sinkhole in the front along with debris, sand, mulch, and broken glass spread across the backyard. A wooden stairway collapsed into the sinkhole and must be replaced or repaired as well.”
She said a foot of water in her basement destroyed a hot water heater that had to be replaced and damaged her HVAC system and a refrigerator, both of which required costly repairs.
“I lost numerous personal items as well, including family yearbooks and family heirlooms such as artwork, furniture, and a portable AC unit,” she said. “The water ruined a recliner chair that a family member spent time in while recovered from cancer.”
So she contacted City Councilor Melinda Barrett, who visited the site while the street was still flooded then arranged to have Bowen address the full council at its Aug. 15 meeting. At that meeting, Barrett said she played in Peabody Brook as a child and that she can’t recall it ever overflowing.
“Since the Salem Street improvements that just does not work,” Barrett said about the 2010 state reconstruction of Salem Street. “It bogs up and causes a backup of water that comes over the road.”
Barrett said the flooding wasn’t from the brook on Bowen’s side of the street but instead from the water coming across Salem Street.
Barrett revisited the site on Tuesday along with Mayor James Fiorentini and City Engineer John Pettis and said the culvert that runs beneath Salem Street wasn’t able to handle the overflow resulting from a 50 or 100-year storm.
“On the day of the storm, DPW workers opened up manhole covers to try to drain some of the water to allow vehicles to pass and prevent additional flooding,” Barrett said. “There was so much water in the street that cars could not drive through it.”
More flooding happened during another big rainstorm Friday.
“Water poured into the basement that we’d just managed to get dry and also caused the sinkhole to expand,” Bowen said. “It’s now creeping toward the sidewalk and road.”
Department of Public Works Director Bob Ward said he plans to meet with City Engineer John Pettis and Public Works Street Superintendent Michael Arpino on Thursday to discuss ways of capturing more of the water in the event Peabody Brook overflows its banks in the future.
“John has a few ideas, which probably include some additional catch basins and piping for the storm drain system,” Ward said, adding that he also plans to discuss ways of addressing the sinkhole in Bowen’s front yard.
Bowen said this is not the first time she’s experienced flooding and wonders why the street can’t seem to handle large amounts of rain.
“The first time was in November 2021 when we got water in our basement and had to rebuild the stairs to the backyard,” she said. “In March of this year, the slush and water was so bad that we were outside shoveling the drains in the road at 1 a.m. so we didn’t end up with water in our basement again. and each time this happens I notify the city but nothing gets done to solve the problem.”
Fiorentini said the city is hiring an outside engineering firm to assess the city’s entire stormwater system.
“We want to see if in light of climate change and flash floods nobody has seen the likes of before is our stormwater system still adequate or will we need to redo the whole system,” he said. “If we do, we’ll apply for infrastructure grants.”
