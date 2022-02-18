North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with rain this morning...then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 17F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.