HAVERHILL — Members of the Haverhill Exchange Club will be at Battle Grounds Coffee Company on downtown Washington Street from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to help with registration for this year’s Hometown Heroes Military Tribute Banner Program. Please bring a photograph and military service information for your honoree. Payment via credit card or check is due at the time of registration.
The Exchange Club and the city’s Veterans Services Office are launching their second Hometown Heroes program, which is stewarded by the Exchange Club and their Hometown Heroes Banner Committee chaired by Jennifer Matthews and Thea Tsagaris.
About 100 banners were installed last year throughout downtown and this year’s program looks to install 150 banners bearing the images of veterans, along with a brief biography. The banners will be installed by the Department of Public Works in time for Memorial Day, and will continue to be displayed until Veterans Day.
To sponsor banners, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, visit www.haverhillexchangeclub.com/hometown-heroes.html. Registration deadline is April 1. For more information, send an email to heroes@haverhillexchangeclub.com. Last year’s banner sponsors are asked to resubmit applications for new banners.
If you have a 2021 banner that has not yet been retrieved, members of the Haverhill Exchange Club will have remaining 2021 banners available for pick-up at Battlegrounds during Saturday’s in-person registration event.
Volunteers needed at ReStore
LAWRENCE — This spring, share your love of your community and giving back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 647 Andover St.
Volunteers help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales-floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all.
Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org with a time that’s convenient for you to try it out. No commitment is necessary. Feel free to bring a friend.
The ReStore sells new and gently used appliances, building materials, furniture and home goods at reduced prices. Profits from the ReStore directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
Senior Center programs announced
NORTH ANDOVER — Enjoy a cup of coffee and doughnut and engage in a civil and lively discussion about recent news every Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Topics are driven by the Senior Center’s News and Views group and can relate to local, state or national news.
A Book Club program is held the first Friday of the month at 10 a.m. A range of literary genres are chosen by the group one or two months in advance so participants can reserve a copy at the library or purchase a copy of their own.
Learn woodcarving or refine your skills, share techniques or get pointers on how to begin with the Woodcarving Group. The group gathers every Thursday from 9 to 11:45 a.m., with tools, coffee, doughnuts and plenty of inspiration.
For more information, visiting the North Andover Senior Center or all 978-688-9560.
Seniors collect donations for pet shelter
SALEM, N.H. — The Residence at Salem Woods is accepting donations of pet supplies through Feb. 28 in support of the Salem Animal Rescue League.
Requested supplies include Purina Pro Plan cat and dog food, Kong toys, cat toys, Martingale collars and Easy Walk harnesses. A complete list of items is available online at sarlnh.org/wish-list.
Donations can be dropped off inside the lobby at 6 Sally Sweets Way.
The Residence at Salem Woods offers independent, assisted and memory-care living options to seniors, along with an extensive array of amenities and services for residents.
Congressional breakfast forum planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Congressional Breakfast Forum Monday, Feb. 28, at the Double Tree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road.
Congressman Seth Moulton and Congresswoman Lori Trahan will discuss challenges and opportunities facing the nation this year.
A hot breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. followed by the speaking program at 8 a.m. Cost is $30 for Chamber members and $50 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Fix-It shop makes repairs
ANDOVER — The Robb Center is hosting its Fix-It shop on select Mondays in February and March to help people repair small appliances, tables and chairs. It will occur Feb. 28 and March 14 and 28 at 1 p.m.
The cost is $2 for diagnostics, $4 to repair for seniors and $10 for non-seniors and non-residents. For more information visit andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services.