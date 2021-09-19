A large crowd turned out Sunday morning for the eighth annual Step Up for Colleen 5K Walk/Run in Andover.
The event draws thousands of people each year and honors Andover native Colleen Ritzer, who was murdered in 2013. Ritzer, a teacher at Danvers High School, was 24 when she died. Proceeds from the race help Andover and Danvers students pursue teaching by funding scholarships. There are also scholarships to honor kindness and community service.
This year, her family awarded $63,000 in scholarships to Andover and Danvers students in Ritzer’s honor, as well as in honor of Brian Feeney, an Andover man who was active in the race planning until he unexpectedly died last year.