NEWBURYPORT – The third annual William Lloyd Garrison Lecture was held Saturday night on the birthday of the famous abolitionist who was born on School Street in Newburyport.
Featured were members of the Performing Project in Lawrence and guest speaker Kabria Baumgartner, a Newburyport resident and professor at Northeastern University. Baumgartner spoke on the topic, “I Will Be Heard: Antislavery printing and youth activism at William Lloyd Garrison’s Liberator office.”
The program, held at Old South Presbyterian Church in Newburyport, can be viewed on YouTube by searching for “3rd Annual William Lloyd Garrison Lecture.”
