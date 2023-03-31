BOSTON — Bobby McGrath was about 100 feet from the entrance to Fenway Park for his first-ever Opening Day with his dad, Bob.
Yes, he was excited, beyond belief.
“I love this team,” said the 9-year-old from Beverly.
To be young again.
Opening Day history was made Thursday. It was not a sellout. Tickets, good tickets, were available.
This is not surprising. The 2023 Red Sox are thought to be much closer to last place than first place when it comes to prognosticators.
Overall, Red Sox fans may not be that harsh on their assessments, with all of the newbies, but there is a slight pall over this team before the games have even begun.
“The ownership had earned a lot of goodwill for what they’ve done here, winning four World Series titles,” said Bob McGrath. “But they dissipated that goodwill with some questionable decisions, like trading Mookie Betts, their best player, away. and Xander Bogaerts, for a lot of people, was the last straw.”
David Cutter of Hamilton was a 30-year season ticket holder, giving up his seats during the pandemic season in 2020. He, like his grandson, Andrew Cutter, seem to be the typical Red Sox fans of 2023.
Low expectations equals less disappointment.
“I kind of like it this way,” said David, who hasn’t missed a Fenway opener in more than 30 years. “I think they could be good if a lot of guys, some who haven’t done it before, have good years. and they could. They might not be good, too. We’ll have to see.”
Of course, there are fans like Adrienne Diorio of North Andover, who was with one of her best friends, both of whom have brought their sons to the last several Opening Days.
“I don’t get it,” she said. “I’m not a fair-weather fan. I love all the Boston teams. Sure, we had a tough year last year but it’s early and they have a great manager and some great new players. I don’t know about everybody else, but we’re positive about this team.”
Steve Nickerson of Georgetown, a special education teacher at North Andover High School, was at Opening Day with his wife, Danielle, and her good friend, Reagan Cassidy of Peabody.
He was happy to be at Fenway Park, but he was packing a little vintage Red Sox venom in his back pocket.
“Do I like some of the moves they’ve made, like (Masataka) Yoshida and (Justin) Turner? Absolutely,” said Steve. “But I still question (Chaim) Bloom. He hasn’t done it for me yet. A lot of negativity is around the moves he’s made.”
Which brings us back to the kids, including 14-year-old Thomas Diorio of North Andover.
“I think the Red Sox will surprise a lot of people,” Thomas said. “I like this team. I really like the coach (Alex Cora).”
To which his mom chimed in:
“Enough with the negativity,” said Adrienne. “We’ve at Opening Day, with our boys. That’s a great thing. It’s our tradition. and I don’t care what people are saying. The Red Sox are going to be just fine.”
Moms are always correct, right?
