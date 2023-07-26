LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries in conjunction with Horizons for Homeless Children, recently celebrated the reopening of the Horizons Playspace for children at the Lazarus House Emergency Shelter on Holly Street. The Playspace closed during COVID and recently reopened after renovations.
The renovated area built for children consists of one big room made from two smaller rooms and is designed to help build social skills and relationships while doing what children do best – have fun, and would not be possible without a generous financial grant made by the It Kicks! Foundation in Lawrence, Lazarus officials said.
The Playspace includes crafts tables, chairs, craft supplies, board games and toys, and is now available for use by children and their families at the Lazarus House Emergency Shelter, which houses six families.
Horizons is recruiting volunteers to fill open spaces at the Lazarus shelter Playspace. Community members are invited to support this effort by becoming a regular volunteer in this or other nearby shelters.
For more information visit horizonschildren.org, lazarushouse.org, and itkicksfoundation.org.
Classic Car Show Thursday
ANDOVER — The New England Summer Classic Car Show returns to downtown Andover on Main Street for its second year on Thursday, July 27, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the public and is sponsored by the Andover Center for History and Culture.
The car show will include a 50/50 raffle as well as raffles for various prizes, for which you need not be present to win. Raffle drawings are every half hour starting at 4 p.m. at 89 Main St.
A display of vintage Ford Mustangs can be found at the History Center, 97 Main St., where 30-minute talks on the history of the Mustang by Detroit native Tom Adams are slated for 4:30 and 6 p.m. Activities for children are at the Old Town Hall, 20 Main St.
Farm-to-Table event at Tattersall
HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will host the 2023 Farm-to-Table celebration on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
This all-inclusive walk-around tasting event allows guests to savor fresh, locally sourced food and beverages directly from the farm.
Participating local restaurants include Loaded!, Roasted Coffee Bar, La Pizza di Forno, Pica’s, featuring Chef Kristen Carbone, and L’Arche Homemade Hummus, grilling stations by Heron Pond Farm, Chris’ Farm Stand and chef Paul Emmitt; Wings 2 ways by Chef Mike, Drop Cafe’ cold coffee and Greek desserts, and Craic craft hot sauce.
The event will also feature five or more tables of top producers of wine, hard cider, craft beer, and mead, in addition to special welcome cocktails and offerings from breweries like True North. Live music by Currier Square. All attendees must be 21 or older with a valid ID.
Tickets, $50, are available at crafthaverhill.com. For more information contact Jimmy Carbone at 917-386-8357 or jimmypotsandpans@gmail.com.
Final free children’s shows in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER — The town’s Youth and Recreation Services Department will hold three free final events as part of its summer Children’s Shows on the Town Common.
The Flying High Dogs featuring a variety of Frisbee and entertaining tricks with audience participation will be Thursday, July 27; Ben Rudnick & Friends featuring an adventurous blend of happy, upbeat music for the whole family will be on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and Big Ryan’s Tall Tales of original stories, puppetry, music and movement will be on Thursday, Aug. 3.
All shows are at 10 a.m. on the North Andover Town Common, 799 Mass Ave. Rain site is the North Andover Middle School Auditorium, 495 Main St.
For announcements, follow @nayouthcenter on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Summer Children’s Book Club
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum in partnership with the public library will hold a Summer Children’s Book Club featuring “The Last Mapmaker” by Christina Soontornvat. Suggested for ages 8-12, this book is on the Haverhill Public Schools’ suggested summer reading list for grade 4.
The book is free and can be picked up at the first group meeting. Registration is required and is limited to 15.
The group will meet Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at the library, 99 Main St.
In the first session, participants will read the first chapter aloud and discuss expectations for the book. In the second session, participants will share what they liked and what they didn’t expect and will conclude with a craft.
Register at tinyurl.com/yckmk8mk. This event is funded by a grant from the Cummings Foundation.
