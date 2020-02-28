METHUEN — Two horses are recovering at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm after being dug out of piles of manure so high that they were trapped in their stalls.
The former owner of the horses, Nancy Golec of Ludlow, is facing four counts of felony animal cruelty following an investigation from the MSPCA-Angell's Law Enforcement department and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, according to a joint statement.
Methuen workers now caring for the horses said it took nearly two hours of digging to free the animals. A 13-year-old Arab named Shakira and an 11-year-old Quarter Horse/Arab named Tia had sores on their backs as a result of standing on piles of manure so high that their backs were pressed into the rafters of the barn.
Roger Lauze, the equine rescue training manager at Nevins Farm, said he has not seen such negligence in his 40 years working in horse rescue.
“The hooves on these horses were so overgrown and disfigured that it will take years of farrier work for them to reshape, if that’s even possible,” he said.
Shakira and Tia needed to be transported to the MSPCA in Methuen via equine ambulance.
Both horses had overgrown teeth and hind legs caked in manure, according to investigators. Tia was underweight when discovered, which is being considered an additional sign that she had been neglected for years.
MSPCA workers say the horses' overgrown and misshapen hooves contributed to imbalances that have significantly impacted their health.
“We’re going to do everything possible to help them live the rest of their lives without pain, but that will be determined by the degree to which we can reshape the hooves,” said Lauze.
The Nevins Farm team plans to continue to rehabilitate both horses with hope that they can be made available for adoption.
Anyone interested in adopting can email barnstaff@mspca.org for more information.
Readers who wish to contribute toward the horses’ mounting medical bills may do so by way of the MSPCA at Nevins Farm Ashton’s Hope Fund.