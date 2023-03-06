LAWRENCE — Deborah Wilson, president and CEO and longtime executive at Lawrence General Hospital, announced her plans to retire in May after 12 years at Lawrence General and 40 years in the healthcare industry. She will continue to serve LGH in an advisory capacity.
Since 2011 when Wilson joined Lawrence General, serving initially as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, then as Executive Vice President and ultimately CEO in 2020, she has positioned the Hospital to successfully expand its services, the quality of its care and its clinical, medical and leadership talent.
As President and CEO, she led a multi-year strategic planning process to position the hospital for the future. Her strong leadership team will continue the work she led, including the critical facets of LGH’s strategic plan focused on improving health equity, innovation, and financial stability, hospital official said.
“It has been a privilege to serve Lawrence General for the last 12 years,” Wilson said. “I have enjoyed working with the trustees, senior management team, physicians, clinicians and staff who all make this Hospital a vibrant, high-quality health care provider that serves the entire Merrimack Valley.”
Wilson added that Lawrence General is positioned to move beyond the unprecedented challenges of the last three years.
“I remain incredibly passionate about the Hospital’s important mission and essential role in healthcare delivery to Lawrence and the entire Merrimack Valley. I sincerely thank the entire LGH team for their efforts to serve this community.”
St. Patrick’s Business Networking Mixer
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a St. Patrick’s Business Networking Mixer Monday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers and includes appetizers and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Newburyport Art offers scholarships
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association is accepting applications for various art scholarships. Students entering grades 11 and 12 this fall at Amesbury, Haverhill, Newburyport, Pentucket, Timberlane, and Triton high schools are eligible to apply.
In collaboration with the Hemphill Family Foundation and the Massachusetts College of Art & Design, a full scholarship is available for a virtual format seat at MassArt’s Pre-College Summer Studios program. This dynamic and engaging program is a four-week intensive experience in art making and critical thinking.
The deadline to apply is March 13 and applications can be made online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
Through its ArtLink program and donations, the NAA is also offering eight scholarships — ranging from $500 to $2,500 and totaling $9,250 across awards — to regional-area graduating seniors who will be pursuing art, art education, and/or arts management in higher education.
More details, as well as scholarship application forms, can be found online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
Youth summer music program announced
TOPSFIELD — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras will hold a summer music program the week of July 17 to 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 124 River Road.
The Symphonic Summer Sessions includes small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, traditional band, symphonic works, and more. Youth musicians, with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, can register. No auditions are required.
Winds, brass and percussion meet from 9 to 1:30 a.m. in small groups and with a larger wind ensemble.
String musicians who are at the end of Suzuki Book 1 or equivalent through Book 3 meet as a small string ensemble from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fiddling workshops included.
Advanced string players at the Suzuki Book 4 level or higher meet from 2 to 5 p.m. in a small chamber music group and a larger string ensemble, with time for fiddling.
Learn more and register for camp no later than June 15 at nmyo.org. You can also email info@nmyo.org or contact Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
