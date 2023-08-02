Hospital safety grades across the Merrimack Valley, in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, vary quite drastically, particularly at Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Methuen and Haverhill’s Holy Family Hospitals both received B’s for the spring 2023 report. Lawrence General Hospital received a C, which the hospital is arguing, and Parkland Medical Center received an A.
“A small number of hospitals have consistently achieved A’s – an impressive feat,” the Leapfrog website stated, adding that it suggests looking at handwashing, infection in blood and patient falls specifically. “Choosing the best hospital for you doesn’t have to be a daunting task – as long as you have the right tools.”
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to about 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the nation twice annually. The grades, which have been assigned since 2012, use 30 performance measures from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other data sources.
The organization has a rubric of sorts for each entry, which creates a letter grade based on measured scores.
Methuen’s Holy Family Hospital, at 70 East St., received A- grades for fall and spring 2022 and 2021. Haverhill’s Holy Family Hospital, at 140 Lincoln Ave., received A- grades for the past three years.
“Patient safety is Holy Family Hospital’s top priority, and we have been recognized as one of the top hospitals in the nation by Leapfrog for several years,” said Craig Jesiolowski, president of the hospital.
Haverhill’s campus had the best score possible for ensuring dangerous objects are not left in patients’ bodies, effective leadership to prevent errors, having enough qualified nurses and specially trained doctors care for ICU patients, as well as for doctors ordering medication through a computer.
The Methuen location also had the best possible score for ensuring dangerous objects are not left in patients’ bodies and doctors ordering through computers. It also had the highest safety score for medication administration and staff as well as leadership working together to prevent errors.
Both hospitals appeared to have issues dealing with C. diff infections – bacteria that is often difficult to fully kill in an infected patient since it can spread via contaminated equipment or unwashed hands.
Both also were within 20 points from the worst score – and over double the best score – for its performance with deaths from treatable serious complications. Patients may develop serious complications while they are at a hospital, such as having a heart attack or catching pneumonia. The problems are serious, but Leapfrog said they can be treated by a good hospital team.
The two locations also had problems with safety, such as dangerous bed sores, falls causing broken hips as well as patient falls and injuries.
“Our clinicians are committed each and every day to making sure our patients receive the highest quality care right here in our local community,” Jesiolowski said. “We are working to ensure that we continue our legacy of having one of the top safety grades in the greater Massachusetts region.”
Lawrence General Hospital received a C-, which the hospital said is due to error.
“Unfortunately, the spring 2023 Leapfrog score erroneously reflects a technical coding error (in data provided to CMS) which occurred in October 2020 and has since been addressed,” the hospital said in a statement. “We are working to rectify the error with CMS through a technical redetermination appeal process which was filed in March 2023.”
The statement said that once the error is corrected, “due to timing,” the spring grade will still not change.
Lawrence General Hospital has issues dealing with C. diff infections, according to the results on Leapfrog. There were also problems with surgery, such as leaving dangerous objects in a patient’s body and serious breathing problems.
The score, which the hospital is arguing, also shows that Lawrence General Hospital has difficulty with harmful events, collapsed lungs and dangerous blood clots in addition to communication about medicines and with doctors.
Lawrence General Hospital received A- grades from Leapfrog for the fall and spring of 2022 and B- grades for 2021 and 2020.
The hospital also pointed out that it was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval through a 2022 survey by The Joint Commission, the health care industry’s preeminent accrediting body.
“At Lawrence General, we believe that by monitoring performance on key aspects of care, we have a pathway to continuous improvement, as well as a means for comparing our performance to our peers and learning from their improvement initiatives,” the statement said.
Lawrence General Hospital also evaluates its own performance based on dozens of other measures in addition to the 30 measurements Leapfrog requires, the statement stated.
“This supports our ongoing efforts (to) constantly improve our systems, structures and patient safety practices,” the statement said. “We are confident that this approach contributes to an outstanding care environment.”
Comparatively, Parkland Medical Center in Derry received an A-score from Leapfrog, which Chief Nursing Officer Eileen Keefe credited to the hospital being “steadfast in prioritizing patient safety.”
“To be named among the safest hospitals in the country is a testament to our efforts to protect patients from harm and meet the highest patient safety standards,” Keefe said. “We use these independent reviews to consistently evaluate and implement industry best practices.”
The Derry hospital, at 1 Parkland Drive, has received an A- grade from Leapfrog for at least the past three years, excluding a B in fall 2021.
Parkland Medical Center received a 0.00 score, the best possible, for dealing with C. diff infections.
Unlike Lawrence, Parkland also received a 0.00 for dangerous objects left in patients’ bodies. For other potential problems with surgery, the hospital was better or around the average of hospitals’ scores, such as with issues of blood leakage, serious breathing problems, and accidental cuts and tears.
The hospital also received a 0.00 score for patient falls, which can happen when patients who really cannot walk on their own try to get out of bed – often to use the restroom. Parkland was the best for having enough qualified nurses.
The four areas that Parkland Medical Center did not score high on were for dangerous blood clots, specially trained doctor’s care for ICU patients, communication with doctors, and staff working together to prevent errors.
The hospital’s score was slightly below average, at 3.91, for blood clots, which could be life-threatening to patients. Parkland received the worst hospital score of 5, which should be higher as the best is 100, for specially trained docto’rs care for ICU patients. This also can raise death rates in hospitals, when ICU patients are not cared for by intensivists.
The hospital scored slightly better than average with staff corporation at 110, a number unlike other measurements that should be higher than lower.
Parkland has also achieved the Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Award for five years in a row. This places the hospital in the top 5% of all U.S. hospitals for patient safety, according to Keefe.
“We are proud of our organization’s commitment to provide a safe and positive experience for our patients and their families,” Keefe said. “At the heart of these achievements are our dedicated medical staff and support teams who consistently work to ensure our patients receive safe, high-quality care with the best possible outcomes.”
