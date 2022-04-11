BEVERLY — Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals are hoping to find a solution for the nursing shortage right in their backyard.
The two hospitals have announced a new partnership with Endicott College in Beverly that will make them the “preferred clinical site” for the school’s more than 600 nursing students.
Some of the students will be named “scholars” and receive extra attention, including the possibility of tuition assistance, according to Tom Sands, the president of Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, which are part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
About 150 nursing students from Endicott already train at the two hospitals each year. But Sands said the new partnership would hopefully increase those numbers and lead to more students taking jobs in Beverly and Gloucester when they graduate.
“We’re trying to improve the pipeline,” he said. “Instead of going in for a one-day interview, you’ve got four years to get to know each other and for them to say, ‘This is the right fit for me.’”
Hospitals across the country are experiencing a nursing shortage, a situation made worse by the pandemic and the increasing demands that have been placed on nurses.
Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals and the Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers have lost more than 320 nurses over the last two years, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Last month, the union at the three locations threatened to go on strike over contract negotiations with parent company Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Endicott College has placed an increased emphasis on nursing programs in recent years and now has more than 600 nursing students.
Last year, it launched two new degree programs, an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing and a doctor of nursing practice. The school also broke ground on the Cummings School of Nursing and Health Sciences, which is scheduled to open in fall 2023.
Still, the college cannot meet the demand from students who want to become nurses. Nancy Meedzan, the dean of the Endicott College Cummings School of Nursing, said Endicott had more than 900 applications for 125 nursing spots in its freshman class.
“The demand is strong, which is wonderful,” she said. “These are very high-achieving students. I wish we could take more.”
Meedzan said Endicott already has a strong relationship with Beverly and Addison Gilbert. The hospitals reached out to the college for help from student nurses during the early stages of the pandemic, and nurses from the hospitals teach courses at Endicott.
“We’ve always felt a tight connection,” Meedzan said.
Sands said the two hospitals will continue to provide clinical rotations for nursing students at other colleges, including Salem State University and North Shore Community College.
Sands said he wants to expand relationships with colleges and even high schools to train students on other hospital jobs as well, from laboratory techs to HVAC workers. He said he recently toured Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, which has a program that trains students to become certified nursing assistants.
“As an industry, we have not done a great job of succession planning,” Sands said. “This is our opportunity to correct that. The hospitals can’t do it on their own. We have to partner with educational institutions and come up with a new model that will strengthen the pipeline.”
Endicott and the two hospitals also said they will team up to address the growing mental health crisis and burnout experienced by medical professionals as a result of the pandemic.
Hospital employees will also receive management training through Endicott’s nursing and business schools.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
