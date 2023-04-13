BOSTON — The state House of Representatives approved a sweeping tax relief package on Thursday that calls for expanded tax credits for housing, child care, renters and seniors, cutting business taxes and overhauling the estate tax.
The $1.1 billion tax plan, which was approved by a vote of 150 to 3, includes a buffet of permanent tax changes that House Democrats say are aimed at providing relief to people struggling to make ends meet amid record-high inflation and helping improve the state's competitiveness.
"We have been focused on how we can help people of the commonwealth with the cost of living and make life a little easier, and we do so in this legislation," said Rep. Mark Cusack, D-Braintree, the bill's main sponsor. "We've also focused on our economic competitiveness and where we can lower and remove our outlier status to make Massachusetts a better place to live, work and invest."
Many of the proposals were originally pitched by Democratic Gov. Maura Healey as part of her tax relief plan, filed in February.
A key component of the plan calls for creating a new $600 per child tax credit that would be phased in over several years. Supporters say the tax credits would cost the state $650 million and benefit more than 700,000 eligible families.
The plan also calls for overhauling the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when the assets pass on to beneficiaries. The plan calls for increasing the threshold triggering the estate tax to assets valued at more than $2 million.
Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge the tax, which currently applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets include stocks, life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions.
The House bill would increase the state’s rental deduction from $3,000 to $4,000, allowing taxpayers who rent to deduct more of their annual costs from personal income taxes. It also calls for doubling the senior circuit breaker credit from $1,200 to $2,400 for low-income seniors with high property taxes or rent.
But the legislation also included controversial changes not sought by Healey, such as updating the 1986 voter approved 62F law by requiring tax rebates triggered by the state statute to be equally distributed among the state's taxpayers.
Currently, the credit is applied to the personal income tax liability of all taxpayers proportionally, meaning bigger refunds for those who paid more in taxes.
Another provision called for raising the cap on the state's stabilization or "rainy day" fund deposits from 15% to 25%, which supporters said would allow the state to boost its reserve fund.
House Republicans sought to remove both provisions from the bill, arguing that the move was "unfair" and would defy the will of the voters who approved the laws.
"We need to respect the voters who passed this law," House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, said in remarks. "If you think it should be changed, we can revisit it, or put it before the voters again."
But Democrats argued that the changes to the tax rebate law would provide more "equity" by equally distributing the excess revenues to taxpayers.
"We're not repealing the law, we are keeping the law intact," Cusack said. "All we are doing is changing the way it is distributed."
But the amendments were rejected in votes that went along party lines, with Democrats opposing them.
Separately, a group of liberal House Democrats proposed to remove provisions to cut the state’s short-term capital gains tax from 12% to 5% and update the estate tax, which they argued would benefit the state's wealthiest residents.
"This bill has something for everyone, but the benefits are skewed to the very wealthy," state Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, said in remarks.
But those amendments were withdrawn before House lawmakers took a final vote on the bill. Many other amendments were also withdrawn before its passage.
Those Democrats — Reps. Connolly, Erika Uyterhoeven D-Somerville and Danillo Sena, D-Acton — cast the only three votes against the tax relief package.
Overall, the plan would cost the state $1.1 billion a year once fully implemented, including $654 million in the next fiscal year, according to House Democrats.
Healey filed her $750 million tax-relief proposal in February, and while lawmakers held a public hearing on the bill they haven't advanced it. Many of the proposals in the House plan originated with Healey and her predecessor, Charlie Baker.
The measure now moves to the state Senate, which is expected to come up with its version of the bill before sending it to Healey's desk for consideration.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
