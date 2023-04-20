HAVERHILL — Fire officials are warning residents to be cautious about discarding burning cigarettes and other smoking materials after they were determined to be the cause of five out of six fires in the city that happened since April 12.
The most recent fire was on Wednesday afternoon when a two-alarm fire broke out on the third-floor landing of a multi-family home at 86 White St. Fire officials say it was caused by cigarette butts that were tossed into a plastic rubbish container on the landing.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien is warning residents to extinguish their smoking materials in water and not discard them in a way that can cause a fire.
He said that on Wednesday at 4:18 p.m. a resident in an adjacent home is believed to have first alerted the department with a 911 call and that it may have saved precious minutes needed to evacuate occupants from the structure and keep the fire from spreading.
"When our first crew arrived they escorted six people out of the building from the upper floors," he said. "It seems they were not aware of the fire."
O'Brien said Engine 3 from the High Street station arrived first, followed by the Rescue Truck. Those firefighters conducted a sweep of the building to ensure all occupants got out safely.
"All four Haverhill stations responded as did call volunteers with Engine 9 in Rocks Village," he said. "We backfilled our stations with mutual aid from area communities."
O'Brien said the number of occupants is hard to determine but he believes there were as many as 15 people living in the home.
"Everyone got out safely and no firefighters were injured," he said. "There were no indications or reports of whether there were any active smoke alarms."
O'Brien said the initial report was for a visible fire and smoke on the third-floor right rear exterior staircase and it progressed into the third floor.
"Due to the construction of the building and how the third floor was built, it was a very stubborn fire to extinguish as it got into areas that were very difficult to gain access to," he said. "We had to cut holes in the roof and go to a defensive attack, fighting it from the outside and using ladders, including one we placed against an adjacent building to work from that roof. We didn't want it to spread and we were able to limit it to the main building."
He said there was also a house behind the main building as well as a garage located just below from where the fire started that had to be protected.
Multiple hoses were used, including from a ladder truck, from the roof of an adjacent building, and from a "blitz" gun from the ground.
City inspectors consider the building uninhabitable at this time, O'Brien said, but they are still evaluating the structure. Investigators with the state fire marshal's office, the State Police, and from the city's fire department worked together on the investigation.
In addition to this latest fire having been caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials, four other recent fires started in the same manner, O'Brien said.
"We had a grass fire at Plug Pond that started from smoking materials, a car fire in a driveway on Sunrise Street caused by smoking materials, a fire in a home on Bellevue Avenue caused by cigarette butts being tossed into a rubbish pile behind the building, and a fire on Glen Meadow Road in Bradford caused by smoking materials that caught the back deck and rear of the house on fire," he said.
A fire on the front porch of a home on Grove Street last week is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem.
"We knocked it down quickly due to four man crews at the High Street station, which allowed us to attack from the inside as well as the outside," he said, noting his department has also been very busy providing mutual aid for fires in Georgetown, Lawrence and Plaistow.
