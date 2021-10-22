House Democrats and Republicans came together on Thursday to approve a plan that would recast the boundaries for all 160 House districts, strengthening opportunities in places like Worcester, Lawrence, Brockton and Chelsea for candidates of color to win seats over the next decade.
The new districts reflect the changes in population across the state since 2010 during which time Massachusetts not only grew, but became more diverse.
Assistant Majority Leader Michael Moran, a Boston Democrat who led the redistricting process for the second straight cycle, said the new map reflects those demographic shifts.
The House voted 158-1 in support of the new district configuration, with Georgetown Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra, whose district would be significantly altered, casting the lone no vote.
Tradition dictates that the Senate will not interfere with the House's proposal for its own members when the bill comes up for a vote next week in that chamber, and House leaders appear to have sufficient votes to reject any gubernatorial amendments, if necessary, or override a potential veto.
Gov. Charlie Baker has not expressed any concerns about the House and Senate maps, which were released last week, and Baker's office said Thursday it would review the House map once it reaches the governor's desk.
The House plan (H 4210) would see the number of districts where minorities make up the majority of the population climb from 20 to 33, including in two districts in Worcester and new incumbent-free districts in Lawrence, Chelsea, Framingham and Brockton where advocates believe a person of color could be elected as soon as next year.
Eight of those 30 districts are majority Hispanic and two are majority Black.
"It is not possible to do any more than that," Moran said.
The increase in so-called majority-minority seats surpassed what advocates had even proposed. Those voting rights groups united during the process to form the Drawing Democracy Coalition, and Moran said he tried to not only listen but incorporate their suggestions.
"Mike Moran left no stone unturned," said Beth Huang, executive director of the Massachusetts Voter Table and a member of the coalition.
The "ideal" district size in the House is now 43,937, up 3,014 people from 10 years ago, and no district deviates more than 5 percent in size.
In addition to racial and ethnic voting bloc considerations, Moran said the committee also took into account communities and neighborhoods with similar interests, compactness and contiguity when drawing the district lines.
Some of the sting was taken out of the reshuffling by the fact that incumbents in several of the districts undergoing the most change are preparing to exit the Legislature.
In Brockton, Majority Leader Claire Cronin of Easton would find herself facing off against colleague Rep. Gerald Cassidy if not for her pending nomination to become ambassador to Ireland, which advanced from committee to the full U.S. Senate this week.
Rep. Maria Robinson is in a similar situation, with her nomination to join the Biden administration as assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Energy allowing mapmakers to draw an incumbent-free majority-minority district in Framingham without risking too much disruption for an incumbent.
While in other more divided states politics can deeply complicate the redistricting process, Republicans were relatively quiet about the changes made by House Democrats.
"No plan is perfect and no plan will ever be perfect, but I think this is a darn good plan," House Minority Leader Brad Jones said on the floor.
With the GOP in control of just 29 seats in the House, Jones filed two amendments that would have made some changes to the map in Essex County, where the district formerly represented for more than two decades by Republican Brad Hill is on course to be subsumed by surrounding districts.
Hill left the Legislature this year to become a member of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, and there is currently a special election underway in the 4th Essex District that will no longer exist, in its current form, a year from now.
Jones withdrew both amendments before they could be voted on, including one which would have swapped out parts of Amesbury with sections of Newburyport in Mirra's new Second Essex District.
As it stands, Mirra would no longer represent Groveland, Merrimac or parts of Haverhill and Boxford after next year, and if he runs to stay in the Legislature would see his district pick up Hamilton, Rowley and parts of Ipswich and Amesbury.
While Republicans could lose Hill's former North Shore seat in 2022, if not sooner, Moran has said the GOP has a strong chance to pick up a seat in a new incumbent-free district built around parts of Northborough, Southborough, Westborough and Framingham and made possible by population growth in the area.
The Berkshires will also undergo significant change to its representation, having not seen the population growth that occurred in other parts of the state. The county's delegation to the House will shrink from four to three, and Rep. Paul Mark of Peru has opted to run for state Senate rather than seek reelection and face off against fellow Rep. John Barrett III, of North Adams.
The Senate seat that covers Berkshire County will be vacant in 2022, with incumbent Sen. Adam Hinds pursuing the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
The decennial U.S. Census, whose results were delayed by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, counted more than 7 million residents in Massachusetts, a rate of population growth that exceeded the national average and surpassed even the most optimistic projections.
"No estimate by anyone had us exceeding 7 million," Moran said.
The House vote means the contours of the 160 House districts are likely set until the 2032 elections.
Rep. Susannah Whipps, an independent from Athol, filed the only other amendment related to the First Franklin and her Second Franklin districts, but it was rejected.
Her proposal would have moved the town of Bernardston to her Second Franklin District, and united Greenfield in the First Franklin, instead of splitting the town between the two districts.
Whipps said both Greenfield and the communities of the North Quabbin region, including Athol, have spoken out against a configuration that would unite the two areas in a single House district.
She said Greenfield "deserves to have its own distinct, unique, small town voice preserved in its entirety in one representative district," and that the North Quabbin communities do not want to be in competition with half the city of Greenfield, which she described as "the hub" of the county where many services are located.
Furthermore, she said Greenfield deserved to be kept whole as "the hub" of Franklin County.
"This is wrong and does not serve the people of Greenfield or Franklin County well," Whipps said, though she wound up supporting the complete bill.