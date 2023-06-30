HAVERHILL — After sitting vacant and overgrown for the past 16 years, the 1.2 acre riverfront property where Friend’s Landing nightclub once operated across from Central Plaza is poised for construction of a five story apartment building, although it isn’t expected to be open for occupancy until sometime in 2026.
The City Council in a mixed vote approved a 113-unit apartment building at 85 Water St., but only after the developer agreed to a number of enhancements, including adding four additional workforce housing units for a total of eight. The project includes three affordable units.
At the request of City Councilor Thomas Sullivan, the developer agreed to include a dog park with waste stations, and at the request of Haverhill Firefighter Local 1011 President Tim Carroll, the developer will incorporate a 1,000 square foot area of the public park adjacent to the Water Street fire station for a firefighter memorial.
The City Council on Tuesday held a public hearing on a request for a special permit by MINCO Corporation of North Andover.
Following the hearing, councilors Joseph Bevilacqua, Thomas Sullivan, Catherine Rogers, John Michitson, Shaun Toohey and Michael McGonagle voted in favor of a permit while Council President Tim Jordan and councilors Melinda Barrett and Melissa Lewandowski voted against the permit, indicating a lack of infrastructure, a potential increase in traffic and too many apartment units for the site.
Eric Loth, managing director for MINCO, outlined his company’s plan to build a five story building above a two story garage, called the 85 Water Street Apartments.
He said said MINCO is buying the property from Frank Franzone, who in 2015 was granted a permit to build 59 apartments with 127 two-and three bedrooms but the project never moved forward.
The 100,000 square foot residential 85 Water St. building with two parking levels will be located on the 1.2 acre site of the former Friend’s Landing nightclub, between the Water Street Fire Station and the Atherton Apartments. The site is across from Central Plaza and will feature 49 studio units, 50 one-bedroom units, and 14 two-bedroom units, with a total of 127 bedrooms, the same number proposed by Franzone in 2015.
Loth said MINCO focuses on developing market-rate and affordable housing throughout the Merrimack Valley, including a three building complex of 136 apartments behind the China Blossom restaurant in North Andover and two new apartment buildings of 160 units adjacent to the MBTA station in Newburyport.
“We’re really excited to work on what we think is a pretty important piece as there’s only so much riverfront,” he said about Haverhill.
He said his company is not averse to children, but doesn’t expect the apartments will attract families with children considering the large number of studio and one-bedroom units.
Apartment prices, most of which will be market rate, are anticipated to range from about $1,800 for a studio, $2,100 for a one-bedroom and $2,400 for a two-bedroom, depending on economic conditions once the project is completed, Loth said.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the project helps address a housing shortage in Haverhill, while the mostly studio and one-bedroom units will have little if any impact on the school system.
“I support family housing but not every project can meet every single need,” the mayor said.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua, a former city economic development and planning director said Haverhill cannot solve the housing problem of every city and town.
“This is an opportunity to provide quality housing at a site and in a manner I think is very attractive,” said Bevilacqua, who noted the project will have more parking spaces than required.
The project will include 124 regular parking spaces, eight compact spaces, 22 motorcycle/bicycle spaces, and five public surface spaces for a ratio of 1.4 spaces per apartment unit.
Jered Stewart, president and CEO of Bethany Community Services, which is expanding its Merrivista affordable senior housing complex at 100 Water St., praised MINCO for building what he said is much needed housing in the city.
“I think it will improve the neighborhood,” he said. “A public park would be great for the city and for our residents, who can go across the street (to access the park).”
Loth said it will take about a year before MINCO can break ground, and that construction would be completed sometime in 2026.
“I want to thank all the City Councilors and the mayor for their time and consideration of this project,” Loth said. “It’s never easy with so many differing opinions in a large city and I think they did a great job in balancing all the input.”
