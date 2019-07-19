PELHAM — A Hudson man was killed when the 2015 Honda Civic he was driving collided with a pickup truck near 66 Keyes Hill Road late Friday afternoon, police said.
Joshua Nolette, 31, was trapped inside the Civic and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Pelham Fire Department. Amanda Acampara, 23, of Manchester, the owner of the Civic, and the driver of the 2009 GMC pickup truck, Callen Aubrey, 24, of Pelham, were both outside the vehicles and were being treated by bystanders when firefighters arrived, fire Lt. Patrick Weaver said.
The accident was reported by numerous 911 calls at around 5:22 p.m. Nolette was not wearing a seat belt but Acampara and Aubrey were, according to police Sgt. Matt Keenliside.
Firefighters had requested a medical helicopter but canceled the request after assessing the accident, Weaver said. The investigation by Pelham police and the Hudson police accident reconstruction team had not been completed by late Friday night but it appears the Civic was on the wrong side of the road, Keenliside said.
Both Acampara and Aubrey were transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua for treatment of serious injuries by Pelham and Hudson ambulances.
During the initial phase of the incident, a cardiac arrest was reported. All Pelham units were deployed at the accident and no additional local manpower was available. A Windham Fire Department ambulance handled the call.
Both vehicles were totaled.