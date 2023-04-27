Human remains confirmed to be missing Hampstead man

HAMPSTEAD — Authorities have confirmed the human remains found in a Hampstead swamp on April 23 are that of John Matson, a 79-year-old Hampstead man who was missing for nearly 10 months.
Hampstead Police Deputy Chief Robert Kelley said the New Hampshire chief medical examiner's office confirmed his identification.
Matson's remains were found on Sunday in a dense, swampy area between Emerson Avenue and Route 111, after an aerial drone search pinpointed a skeleton and clothing.
“This is not the outcome anyone wanted, but this will bring closure to his family,” said Kelley. “We send our condolences to the Matson family.”
Matson, who had dementia, was reported missing on July 6, 2022.
For nearly 10 months, mystery surrounded what happened to Matson as Hampstead police and other local agencies conducted numerous foot, canine, grid and drone searches, but came up empty.
Kelley said the lack of answers and leads was frustrating, but the department continued to think of new search efforts.
There were some trouble areas that impeded canine and foot searches because of dense, thick swamp.
He felt those spots needed double search efforts.
Kelley said his department decided to take another approach with nice April weather and without foliage in bloom, to take advantage of drone imaging with clearer landscapes.
“We were focused on seasonal factors and our window was shrinking,” Kelley said.
Hampstead contacted several agencies that could help out with drone searches and utilized a new drone program from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Conservation Officer Rob McDermott advocated for the program, which is only a month old.
Nothing was found in the first April search, but it led authorities to reevaluate other concerning locations.
McDermott headed to Hampstead of his own accord on April 22 to use the drone again.
The drone picked up an image showing human remains and clothing. A team of five officers from Hampstead and Fish and Game went to the location the next day to recover the remains.
It took the officers a half hour to locate Matson's body due to the dense swamp, even with an exact GPS coordinate.
Kelley stressed the environment made all the searches since July 2022 and the ultimate retrieval of Matson's body a complicated effort.
Officers waded through unpredictable channels of murky swamp water where trees had sprouted horizontally, trying to reach distant sunlight, which made for what Kelley described as “an impenetrable fortress."
The officers fought through saplings, to step off a marsh and find themselves waist-deep in water and stuck in mud.
Once they retrieved Matson's remains, it took three hours to bush whack a clear path out.
“I was naive to how dense a swamp could be in Hampstead,” Kelley said.
He said he had been 15 feet away the remains at one point and had no indication they were there.
“We still haven't been able to determine where he entered the swamp,” Kelley said. “We established a 40 feet radius around the body and can't figure out what direction he came from where his final resting place was.”
Kelley praised McDermott's efforts to continue a drone search which led to finding Matson, along with the Hampstead community and every agency that helped in searches.
“It's been 10 months of searching,” Kelley said. “The community and law enforcement never gave up trying to find him. I'm proud we didn't stop searching.”