The Humane Pet Shop Ordinance was passed at North Andover’s annual Town Meeting Tuesday, marking an important step forward for local animal advocates.
The ordinance was a citizen petition led by Erica Parks, a junior at North Andover High School.
Parks currently serves as Miss Boston Teen and was inspired to advocate for animals through her community service initiative “Paws for a Cause” after growing closer to her dog due to their individual struggles with anxiety.
“My dog I adopted in February 2020, so it was right before COVID had hit, and she was developing a lot of anxiety as we started to come out of quarantine, which is around the same time that I had a lot of anxiety, so the two of us really got to bond with each other as we were able to come out of our shells more and that made me really passionate about animals,” Parks said.
Parks’ passion for animals then led her to work with the MSPCA and decide that the best way to make a positive change locally was through the Humane Pet Shop Ordinance.
“We found that to make the most amount of change in North Andover, the first step would be the Humane Pet Shop Ordinance,” Parks said.
The ordinance prohibits North Andover pet shops from selling or offering dogs, cats, guinea pigs, or rabbits. It also includes that pets shops in town may display animals who are up for adoption as long as they do not profit from their adoption. If the ordinance is violated there is a fine of $300.
Those at the MSPCA feel this is a step in the right direction for North Andover.
“It really shows that North Andover is a humane community, and it raises awareness about the plight of animals that are bred and raised in puppy mills and other large scale breeding facilities,” Kara Holmquist, Director of Advocacy at the MSPCA said.
Holmquist emphasized the importance of rabbits and guinea pigs being included in the ordinance due to the increasing number of small animal surrendered at shelters.
“We’ve just seen a lot of animals come in, the number was increasing before the pandemic, but it has been increasing a lot more since the pandemic and is outpacing the rates of surrenders from dogs and cats,” she said.
Yet, she hopes that as ordinances like the Humane Pet Shop Ordinance are passed the number of animals surrendered locally will reduce.
“We certainly hope that that reduces the number of animals that are surrendered or abandoned and particularly rabbits and guinea pigs and because North Andover is really close to Methuen we think it will have an impact,” Holmquist said.
Holmquist acknowledged that without Parks the ordinance may not have been possible.
“I think this wouldn’t have happened without Erica’s efforts, and her dedication to this issue and to the animals,” Holmquist said.
The Humane Pet Shop Ordinance is set to go into effect on June 1, 2023.
