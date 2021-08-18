Hundreds attend charity basketball event in Lawrence    

LAWRENCE — Minds With Purpose, a networking business, held a charity basketball event attended by hundreds on Aug. 8 on the South Common. About $1,000 was raised for through the event.
In addition to basketball games, about 100 book bags were distributed to kids under age 14. Local vendors were on hand selling clothing, customized treats, organic products, candles and shoes, said Jeurys Santiago, spokesperson.
The city's mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit also swung by, he said.
Some of the kids who played during the event were from New England Hoops Academy, Suenos Basketball and other organizations.
"We had amazing performances by Movement City and IDM dance studio. We also had local food vendors like passion steak tacos food truck and an ice cream truck. The crowd was very diverse from little kids to older business owners," Santiago said.
Church to host legislative prayer breakfast
HAVERHILL — Riverside Church at 278 Groveland St. will hold its first Legislative Prayer Breakfast Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Keynote speaker is the Rev. Mark Rivera. Invited keynote address by Gov. Charlie Baker.
This event includes a catered hot breakfast. Please RSVP by Aug. 20 to 978-372-9871 or contact@giversidehaverhill.org.