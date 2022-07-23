COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — If you took a moment to speak to people along Saturday’s Hall of Fame parade route, it wouldn’t have taken long before it became clear how far and wide people had come to see David Ortiz.
Texas. North Carolina. The Dominican Republic. Red Sox fans from everywhere you could possibly imagine, all of whom made the trek to Cooperstown to witness Ortiz’s Hall of Fame induction.
But few places were likely as well represented as the Merrimack Valley.
A group of more than 100 locals made the four-and-a-half hour drive out to upstate New York this weekend, filling up several buses to take part in the festivities and watch Ortiz’s enshrinement on Sunday.
Organized by Methuen’s Rite Way Travel, which also arranged a big trip to Chicago for the Red Sox series at Wrigley Field earlier this month, the group arrived in Cooperstown on Saturday morning and spent the day touring the Baseball Hall of Fame museum and all of the small town’s baseball-themed nooks and crannies.
“It’s a beautiful town,” said Pat Brown, a Haverhill woman who runs a baseball blog through her Facebook page.
“People are friendly, everyone is having a good time, the food is good, the museum is great, everyone should come.”
Sydney Owen, a former Haverhill High girls’ soccer star who earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in 2018, came as part of a big family group spanning three generations. The family had previously come out for Pedro Martinez’s Hall of Fame induction in 2015 and weren’t about to miss seeing Ortiz.
“This is so fun, this is like my favorite weekend of the year,” Owen said.
Tony Gleason, a 19-year-old Danvers resident, said he was inspired to make the trip to see the player who helped spark his love of baseball. Wearing Ortiz’s final All-Star jersey from 2016, Gleason recalled how Ortiz fueled a comeback win over the Houston Astros that summer by tying the game with a triple in the bottom of the ninth and following that with a walk-off double in the bottom of the 11th.
“That was my first time I remember seeing the Red Sox come from behind and walk it off,” Gleason said. “I’m sitting in my room like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.’”
Once news broke that Ortiz would be entering the Hall of Fame, he knew he had to see it for himself.
“I said summer vacation, summer is blank, I’ve got to do this, I have to come down here for this,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.