HAVERHILL — Hunking Assistant Principal Jennifer Russell has been named principal after Theresa Kirk tendered her resignation.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Kirk announced Friday morning that she has accepted a job with an out-of-state school. Her last day at the Hunking is Nov. 24.
Marotta hired Kirk this past summer to lead the Hunking following the departure of Shannon Gilligan at the end of the last school year.
"While we are saddened that Dr. Kirk is leaving, we are excited about her new opportunity and thrilled that Jennifer Russell has agreed to step in and guide the school in this difficult time," Marotta said. "I know the administrative team at the Hunking School will continue to serve our students and staff well."
Nathan Gage will continue his assistant principal role at the Hunking, where he has deep roots in the community, Marotta said.
The appointment of an assistant principal to fill Russell's position will occur shortly, she said.
Russell began teaching in Haverhill Public schools in 2001. She spent nine years as a special education teacher and then became a general education classroom teacher. In 2011 she was promoted to assistant principal of Silver Hill Elementary School.
"From there, she moved to the Hunking K–8 School when the new building opened its doors in 2017, where she has been a committed and respected leader," Marotta said.