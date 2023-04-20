HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College Theater will present “Hurricane Diane” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George on April 27-30.
This spring production touches on climate change, Greek mythology, and sexual identity, with a dash of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” all combining hilariously to create the perfect storm that is Hurricane Diane. The show runs an hour and a half, and due to some strong language and mild adult themes, it is recommended for audience members 18 and over. Shows are April 27 and 28 at 4 p.m. and April 29 and 30 at 2 p.m. on the outdoor state near the Bentley Library on NECC’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
General admission tickets are $20 plus a $1.40 fee each and $10 for seniors and students, plus a $1.20 fee each at tinyurl.com/bddjktcx.
GLCAC assists with MassHealth renewals
LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council is offering expanded hours to help MassHealth members renew or change their health care coverage.
Beginning April 1, MassHealth began the process of renewing all members to ensure they still qualify for their current benefits. These renewals will take place over 12 months, which means members may receive renewal forms in the mail at any time between April of this year and April of next year.
GLCAC will be open two Saturdays each month by appointment only in addition to its regular business hours to assist MassHealth members. Assistance is offered in English and in Spanish. GLCAC is an official state Health Care Navigator and can help families and businesses find affordable insurance through the Massachusetts Health Connector. To make an appointment with a GLCAC navigator, call 978-620-4784.
For more information visit mass.gov/masshealthrenew.
Overnight ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closures of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover. The closures will be in place during overnight hours from Sunday, April 23, through the morning of Friday, April 28. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
There will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole precast concrete foundations and to install/extend guard rails on the edges of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through work zones.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information visit mass511.com.
Armenian Genocide remembrance is Sunday
NORTH ANDOVER — The Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of the Merrimack Valley will hold a remembrance of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide Sunday, April 23, at St. Gregory Armenian Church, 158 Main St. A church service is from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a remembrance service at the memorial followed by a light luncheon and cultural program in the church hall. The public is invited.
Networking Breakfast at LCAT
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast Monday, April 24, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Community Access Television, 468 Essex St. Free to members and $10 for future members. Includes coffee, a continental breakfast and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Committee rejects School Choice program
HAVERHILL — The School Committee recently voted unanimously against joining the School Choice program for the next school year. Students who were already accepted can stay, school officials said. The decision to accept or reject participation in the program must be made each year by June 1.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the program provides the district with $5,000 per student to fill empty classroom seats, however, the actual Chapter 70 estimated per pupil cost is about $13,000.
“We have not engaged in School Choice over the past several years given we have had very little space in our classrooms in order to make that worth our while,” she said.
