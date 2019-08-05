Hyla Brook event features Derry poet laureate

DERRY — Summer poetry readings continue at the historic Robert Frost Farm as the Hyla Brook Reading Series welcomes Derry Poet Laureate Robert Crawford and also Rodger Martin on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The event is held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the farm, 122 Rockingham Road. The free reading is open to the public and an open mic following the main program. All audience members are invited to share their work.
Martin’s new book of poems in two languages, "For All The Tea in Zhōngguó," was released earlier this year. His third poetry volume, "The Battlefield Guide," uses locations on battlefields of the Civil War to reflect upon America today.
Small Press Review selected "The Blue Moon Series" as its bi-monthly pick of the year.
A translation of his work, "On The Monadnock," appeared in China in 2006.
Martin has received an Appalachia poetry award, a New Hampshire State Council on the Arts Fiction Fellowship, a series of Bruce Kellner/Monadnock Fellowships, and fellowships from The National Endowment for the Humanities. In 2012, he was chosen as poet to represent the U.S. at Hangzhou, China’s international cultural festival.
He returned in 2015 to read and lecture on poetry at Nanjing University and Shanghai University of International Business and Economics.
His poem, “The Anchor,” was etched in stone at a reflecting pool at Shanghai University for International Business and Economics. He serves as co-editor for The Granite State Poetry Series, and teaches journalism at Keene State College and co-advises its award-winning student newspaper, The Equinox.
Also, appearing is Robert Crawford, director of Frost Farm Poetry, and Derry’s first poet laureate. Crawford has published two books of poetry, "The Empty Chair" and "Too Much Explanation Can Ruin a Man."
His sonnets have twice won the Howard Nemerov Sonnet Award. His poems have appeared in many national journals including The Formalist, First Things, Dark Horse, The Raintown Review, The Lyric, Measure, Light and Forbes. He co-founded the Hyla Brook Poets, and is a long-time member of the Powow River Poets of Newburyport. He lives in Chester with his wife, poet Midge Goldberg.
The last Hyla Brook Reading Series event of the season is Thursday, Sept. 12, with a reading by Patrick Donnelly.
Through September, the Hyla Brook Poets’ monthly writing workshop meets on the third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at its summer home at the Frost Farm, before moving to the Derry Public Library.
The Hyla Brook Poets started in 2008 as a monthly poetry workshop. In March 2009, the monthly Hyla Brook Reading Series launched with readings by emerging poets as well as luminaries such as Maxine Kumin, Sharon Olds and Richard Blanco. From there, the Frost Farm Poetry Prize for metrical poetry was introduced in 2010, with the Frost Farm Conference beginning in 2015.
For information, email hylabrookpoets@gmail.com, or visit frostfarmpoetry.org or facebook.com/HylaBrookPoets or twitter.com/HylaBrookPoets.