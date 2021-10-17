ANDOVER — A multivehicle crash on Interstate 93 resulted in serious injuries early Sunday, according to state police.
The crash was reported about 2 a.m. in a southbound lane about a half mile before the Dascomb Road exit, a state police spokesman said.
The right and left lanes were closed until 3:30 a.m., then the two left lanes were reopened while the right lane remained closed while state police conducted their investigation. All lanes were reopened by 3:50 a.m., state police said.
Details on the number of vehicles involved, the crash’s cause and the number of people injured were still not available Sunday night.