ANDOVER — A multivehicle crash on Interstate 93 resulted in serious injuries early Sunday, according to state police.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m. in a southbound lane about a half mile before the Dascomb Road exit, a state police spokesman said.

The right and left lanes were closed until 3:30 a.m., then the two left lanes were reopened while the right lane remained closed while state police conducted their investigation. All lanes were reopened by 3:50 a.m., state police said.

Details on the number of vehicles involved, the crash’s cause and the number of people injured were still not available Sunday night.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you