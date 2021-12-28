Frank Poirier won the “I Beat Burt” Contest last year, in Week 14. But he had to have a relative pick up the T-shirt and mail it to him.
In Vietnam.
Poirier, a 1979 graduate of Whitter Regional in Haverhill, later attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He eventually got a job as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley (San Francisco Bay).
To put it mildly, he hit the jackpot, eventually retiring in his 40s.
For more than a decade he has lived in Asia, residing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand.
Now living in Thailand, he won the contest this past week, his first official entry of 2021.
“That T-shirt last year was mailed to me but it never arrived,” said Poirier, 60. “Frequently any packages from the U.S. to poor Asian countries get stolen. Workers assume there is something of value when they see ‘U.S.’ origin. and being from the Merrimack Valley, we all know ‘Beat Burt’ shirts are priceless.”
Poirier is a big sports fan. Sports bars are very busy showing sporting events, including U.S. football and, especially, elite soccer matches.
He follows the NFL, especially Patriots games, on his phone or tablet.
“That loss to Buffalo was a huge disappointment,” said Poirier. “But it’s a crazy year. Nobody would’ve picked the Texans over the Chargers. The Seahawks were favored over the Bears, but that game was basically a coin flip. I picked the Saints, too, which was a mistake. But I’ll take the win when I get it.”
The last couple of years, Poirier has been picking games with his uncle, Roland Poirier, back home and is a huge Pats fan and has been playing the contest for more than a decade.
“With (Tom) Brady gone, he decided not to play this year,” said Frank. “I think he may have entered once. I’ve been just writing down my picks on a paper most of this year, just to tell my Uncle Roland, ‘See, I told you. We should enter. We would have won.’ He will get a kick out of hearing I won.”
Poirier, who is single and without children, says he enjoys his life overseas very much, particularly the Asian cultures and diversity, with each country being very different.
A former varsity hockey captain at Whittier, playing four years, Poirier also played hockey at M.I.T.
“I currently have a five-year Thailand Elite Visa, so I’ll be here for the foreseeable future,” he said. “I love it. I live in an oceanfront condo with stunning views. I walk around in shorts and T-shirts year-round. I don’t even own a pair of long pants.”
While it might take a month or longer to get it, he hopes that this time the “I Beat Burt” T-shirt arrives.
“This is fun,” said Poirier. “It connects me to home and to my uncle. and I’ll be looking out for my shirt.”
