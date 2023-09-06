CONCORD — Secretary of State David Scanlan and Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey announced New Hampshire’s first-ever “I Voted” sticker contest.
Any fourth-grader in a public school, private school or home-school program in New Hampshire can enter the contest, which ends Oct. 4.
“In New Hampshire, you are never too young to learn about how our election process works,” Hennessey said.
New Hampshire has an extensive civic education curriculum for fourth-grade students. The Secretary of State’s Office believes this contest can be used as a tool to teach students about how elections are run and how they can participate in democracy in the future.
The three winning designs will be handed out as stickers to New Hampshire voters during the upcoming state election cycle.
Parents, guardians, or teachers can enter their contestants’ hand drawn “I Voted” sticker design at sos.nh.gov/4th-grade-new-hampshire-i-voted-sticker-contest by 4 p.m. on Oct. 4.
In October, the winners will also be invited to the Secretary of State’s Office in the State House, where their designs will be displayed.
Local author to talk in Newton
NEWTON — The Newton Historical Society and the New Hampshire Humanities Council will present “That Reminds Me Of A Story” by Rebecca Rule on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
The presentation is open to the public and admission is free.
Rule is a full-time writer, humorist, storyteller and host on New Hampshire Public Television. She has authored books for children and adults. Her latest release is “That Reminds Me of a Funny Story,” a memoir, how-to and compendium of humor.
Calling all food, craft vendors
ATKINSON — There is still room available for more handmade artisans and food vendors at the Fall Artisan Craft Market on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
There are over 70 indoor and outdoor spaces at this event. Outdoor spots are still available.
Artisan Market is sponsored by the Atkinson Women’s Civic Club.
For more information and vendor applications, visit awcc-nh.org or contact Rose Cavalear at 603-489-3486 and rcavalear@awcc-nh.org, or Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-401-4509 and nytravers@awcc-nh.org.
Barns are topic of discussion
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Historical Society will hold a discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., to gain insight on how barns illuminate the history of agriculture and state heritage.
The event at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., is free. Call 603-382-6011 to ensure there is adequate seating for the event.
John C. Porter, a New Hampshire humanities scholar, dairy farmer and author, will demonstrate how these majestic structures represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work and skilled craftsmanship, as well as providing a link to the past.
This presentation will explore the progression of barn styles, which evolved to accommodate the increased productivity required to meet the needs of a growing population and respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution.
