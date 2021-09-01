Ice cream business takes off near airport

LONDONDERRY — A local woman's business dream is combining one favorite treat with a lifelong love of what flies in the skies overhead.
Melissa DiNoto of Londonderry has set up her mobile ice cream truck, "Sweet Plane View," at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire near the Manchester-Regional Airport.
Her airplane-themed trailer is parked at the museum on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. to greet guests and honor the nearby flying history of the airport, something DiNoto says she has loved for a long time.
DiNoto, 35, grew up in the area, graduating from Pinkerton Academy in the Class of 2003 and always loving parking along a road near the airport to watch the planes take off and land.
"I would sit there and watch the planes come in," she said, adding it was a soothing experience to watch the flying machines sweep off into the sky.
She has spent the past 14 years working in the behavioral health/social work field, but knew her time spent watching the planes land and take off was doing her own life a world of good.
"Something about it was calming," DiNoto said.
DiNoto added officials at the Aviation Museum have been so supportive of her mobile ice cream truck and future business ventures.
The mobile truck at the museum is Phase I, DiNoto said.
Future plans are to open an official ice cream shop on Harvey Road, near where she used to enjoy watching the flying action at the airport. DiNoto said the process of getting her business approved is going through the town process.
She said her new location, if approved, will also offer a great spot for those who enjoy Londonderry's trail system, with a phase now underway to connect paved portions of the community system to locations near the airport and beyond.
That will be Phase II.
DiNoto said many who visit the Aviation Museum are offering much support for her future wishes. It's her goal, she said, to bring a love of what she does and the aviation history that surrounds her to as many people as possible.
"I want to be bringing smiles and happiness, bring the community together," she said.
That means offering some fun summer treats in the meantime at her mobile location.
"Life is hectic right now," DiNoto said. "Just sit down and take a moment to watch the planes."
DiNoto's son Mason, 2, is also an aviation fan.
"He's fascinated with airplanes, helicopters," she said, adding her entire mission is to include her son in her own love of aviation.
DiNoto also has a younger brother taking flying courses in Nashua.
For now, DiNoto will continue to be a presence on weekends at the Aviation Museum until her final plan to bring her ice cream business to a more permanent site is approved.
"Saving lives is my day job," she said. "But I make smiles on the weekend."