The owners of the Ballardvale Dam have begun to discuss the possibility of dam removal and are looking at potential grants to fund the process.
Plans to take out the dam aren’t proving popular — removal would impact nearby Mill Pond and the Ballardvale flats — but the co-owners of the dam say expenses to maintain the structure are piling up.
If removed, it would be the third dam to be demolished in Andover in the last decade, following the removal of the Steven Street Dam and Balmoral Dam.
“Nobody wants the dam gone,” said Joel Rosen, who represents the condo board which owns half the dam, during the March meeting of the Ballardvale Historic District Commission. “But we simply can’t afford to maintain it.”
The other half of the dam is owned by Steve Olsen, president of Shawsheen Coating and Converting. Olsen added that he is also on board with removal and has been for several years.
Rosen said the costs of repairs, liabilities and inspections are stacking up. Rosen said he is a “preservationist” and last time he was asked if he would consent to having the dam taken down he refused. However, he said things have changed since then.
Expenses, according to Rosen, include inspections every three years which cost $5,000 and an emergency action plan they are being asked by the state to prepare comes to $21,500. Rosen also said the cost to repair the dam in case of failure is expensive and unpredictable.
A report ordered by the Office of Dam Safety, produced by by GZA GeoEnvironmental and paid for by Shawsheen Coating and Converting estimated that the “recommended repair measures” to the Ballardvale Dam could cost between $280,000 and $460,000.
The report noted that the dam was found to be in “fair” condition, which is the same rating it received in 2016, the year after a failure.
In 2015, part of the sluiceway — a device used to control the flow of water — failed. Olsen said the failure resulted in the reservoir behind the dam being partially drained. He said repairs cost almost $100,000.
Bob Douglas, director of conservation for the town, said there have not been any failures that have required filings with the town Conservation Department since then.
Douglas said during the March meeting that proponents of removal argue that it would open up new areas for “fish that are in the Atlantic and that have had historically part of their life cycle inland in freshwater.” That includes herring, shad and American eels.
Douglas added that if the dam is removed it will first have to be closely studied and that both co-owners would have to agree. There is also a historical review process.
“Historians are shipped in from around the country and they measure each aspect of the dam for historical record,” he said.
As an alternative, Rosen has also floated the idea of the town taking over the dam.
However Douglas said that based on anecdotal conversations with people at the state level, municipalities often regret taking on dams.
“They take on that perpetual responsibility and financial burden, and safety too,” Douglas said. “If a dam fails its’ the owner that is 100% responsible for it, so it is kind of a scary thing.”
Douglas said that it is hard to predict all the impacts of a dam removal, but it is expected that the water level will go down in the Ballardvale flats.
“It’s likely it would become more marsh like, parts of it,” he said. “It’s always hard to tell.”
He compared the possible changes to Mill Pond to what happened when the Steven Street Dam was removed. Douglas said the pond there remains a pond for part of the year and is more of a wetland during droughts.
Not everyone is on board with the idea of the dam coming down, though.
“I think it would be a tragedy if that Mill Pond goes away,” said Joanna Reck, the chair of the Ballardvale Historic District Commission.
“It is probably the most iconic landscape in Andover,” Reck said.
Reck added she would be looking for ways to save the dam.
“We are trying to find every option available to us,” she said
If the owners do want to remove the dam, Douglas said they will need to file a notice of intent with the state Conservation Commission, among many other permits. Its removal would also require a vote from the Ballardvale Historic District Commission.
Reck said the vote would not be coming anytime soon as the commission is currently focused on fact finding and public outreach.
“I want everybody to know it’s happening,” Reck said.
The Ballardvale Historic Commission will hold its next meeting on May 10.
