Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard, which walks the course annually, announcing the start of the 127th marathon Monday, April 17, 2018.

 Jennifer McDermott - staff, AP

If you ran the 2023 Boston Marathon we'd like to know about it.

We will be running short stories from local runners - Merrimack Valley and southern N.H. - and their experiences.

It is the 10th anniversary of the bombings in 2013, which made this race a little extra special.

Tell us about your day, dealing with weather, the fans, and any interesting nuggets.

Send an email to bburt@eagletribune.com with a photo of you before, during or after the race.

Also leave contact information.

Congrats!!!

