If you ran the 2023 Boston Marathon we'd like to know about it.
We will be running short stories from local runners - Merrimack Valley and southern N.H. - and their experiences.
It is the 10th anniversary of the bombings in 2013, which made this race a little extra special.
Tell us about your day, dealing with weather, the fans, and any interesting nuggets.
Send an email to bburt@eagletribune.com with a photo of you before, during or after the race.
Also leave contact information.
Congrats!!!
