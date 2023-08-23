METHUEN — For almost 10 months, Community Teamwork, based in Lowell, has been working with Methuen’s school department to assist immigrant families at the Days Inn.
Community Teamwork, at 155 Merrimack St., Lowell, serves the hundreds of immigrants who call the 113 units at the Days Inn in Methuen temporary home.
The organization works with residents in 63 cities in Middlesex and Essex Counties and was contracted by the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities to provide shelter and support to families experiencing homelessness.
“We’re trying to do the best that we possibly can,” said Kathleen Plath, director of Marketing & Communications for Community Teamwork, said. “We’re working with these families daily.”
Following the Aug. 14 school board meeting, Plath said the organization has been in close communication with the school department and the superintendent’s office, including in direct conversations last week.
“We’ve been in communications with Perla (Ramirez),” Plath said.
As of Aug. 21, there will be 36 students returning to the Methuen School District along with 12 new ones enrolled this year, according to Plath.
All of the students going to school in Methuen are already enrolled, according to Plath. She also added the district is not in charge of transporting students attending schools outside of the district, as far as she knows.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state for qualifying families. In order to qualify, families must:
- Have a child under the age of 21.
- Be at or below 115% Federal Poverty Level and below $5,000 asset limit
- Meet the federal definition of homelessness
- Be a resident of Massachusetts
When families enter shelter, the Office of Housing and Livable Communities place them in a unit that matches their family size and is as close to their community of origin as possible. Those are determined at an initial assessment, including a “20-mile declaration form,” that is completed within two to three days of entry.
Some families, however, are placed more of 20-miles from their community if no suitable housing is available closer.
Immigrant families are assigned a case manager who focuses on access to resources and “barrier” reduction, according to Plath. Families at the Methuen Days Inn receive three meals a day, weekly laundry services, on-site nursing two times a week and housekeeping services.
Services are provided by Community Teamwork and:
- Oakland Ave Pizza and Catering for daily lunch and dinner;
- Spin City for laundry;
- Montas Security for 24/7 security support on site;
- Comfort Homecare for nursing support;
- Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Mobile Health Care for the Homeless for on-site weekly physician support. Initially, weekly, now as needed;
- Greater Lawrence Community Action Council for on-site weekly support to help families connect with Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program (WIC), the Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children (TAFDC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as needed;
- Katies Closet and WISH Project for clothing;
- Salvation Army Disaster Relief for toiletries and diapers;
- FOR Families for on-site behavioral health support;
- Justice Resource Institute for on-site playgroups.
Case managers also work with McKenny Vento contacts in local school districts.
In hopes of rehousing the immigrant families, case managers identify their housing history on successful and potential eviction records. The managers also identify desired areas to relocate and assist in applications as needed, explaining programs that can help with moving costs and rental stipends.
Outside individuals are not allowed on-site at the Days Inn Methuen, but Community Teamwork has set up a “call to action” email and phone number for anyone who wants to offer food or supplies.
Community Teamwork has also created a Target registry to help provide specific items for families, such as diapers. Requested items can be found at target.com/gift-registry/gift/ctineeds.
“We applaud the town of Methuen and its leadership for being on the forefront of this effort,” said Kathleen Plath, director of marketing and communications. “Community Teamwork, the Mayor’s office and the School Department will continue to work together closely to ensure these families receive the services they need, with the least amount of impact to the community.”
All inquiries should be directed to calltoaction@commteam.org or 978-654-4933.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.