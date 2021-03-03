Marijuana retailers want to do away with the impact fees they pay to cities and towns in order to set up shop, arguing that the industry has had minimal impact on police, fire and other municipal services.
A proposal filed by Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, would require local governments to conduct annual audits of the costs to their communities from hosting pot businesses and refund dispensaries, if necessary. If a community fails to do an audit, dispensaries could sue to recoup the money.
Backers of the changes say some communities are going beyond the 2016 referendum legalizing marijuana by charging excessive fees to set up shop.
“These fees were designed to offset the cost to communities, which has been negligible,” said David Torrisi, president of the Commonwealth Dispensary Association, which represents marijuana retailers. Some communities are using impact fees for non-cannabis related expenses, he said.
The 2016 law allows adults age 21 and older to possess up to 10 ounces of weed, and it authorizes regulated cultivation and sales. The law also allows communities the option of charging pot shops excise taxes up to 3% as part of “host agreements.” That’s on top of the 10.75% state cannabis excise tax and the state’s 6.25% sales tax.
Cities and towns may also charge impact fees that are “reasonably related to the costs” of hosting a pot business, such as staffing additional police patrols, but that don’t exceed 3% of the company’s gross revenue.
Those fees must be re-negotiated by communities every five years under the law.
Meanwhile, some communities have added a “re-opener” clause to the pacts that require marijuana dealers to ramp up payments if they’re giving other communities more money.
Marijuana industry advocates say the long lines and traffic jams outside dispensaries that came with the opening of the first retail stores in late-2018 have long ago subsided. Most dispensaries hire their own security and don’t rely on local police.
As of 2020, at least 46 municipalities had at least one recreational pot dispensary open for business, according to the state Cannabis Control Commission.
Efforts to eliminate the community impact fees are strongly opposed by the Massachusetts Municipal Association, which argues that the agreements are no different than contracts with real estate developers and others to offset the increased costs of providing police, fire or other municipal services.
In previous testimony on a similar proposal, Geoff Beckwith, the association’s executive director, suggested the move is part of a broader strategy to “diminish and weaken the municipal role in the permitting and licensing processes” which “could have a long-term impact on the ability of municipalities to contract freely, even outside the marijuana industry.”
Marijuana industry experts excessive entry fees are unnecessary stunting the growth of the market by squeezing out smaller companies that can’t afford to pay steep fees.
“There are communities that are assessing fees on marijuana businesses that go well beyond the scope of the law,” Jim Borghesani, a marijuana industry consultant who worked on the 2016 ballot question. “It needs to be an even playing field.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com