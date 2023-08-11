METHUEN — A lot can get lost during broadcasts of City Council meetings.
There was so much interference from electronic noise during two public hearings the Council held on Feb. 6, Methuen Community Studios stopped recording them after two minutes.
“A piece of equipment failed,” said Karen Hayden, executive director of MCS. “We had to bypass it to get the regular meeting on that night, but it got on.”
That was one of the worst examples of audio problems plaguing online and cable television broadcasts of these meetings in recent months.
But help is on the way for people watching at home, as Council Chair Eunice Zeigler said at Monday’s meeting, because MCS has made a deal to put a new audio system in the room where meetings are held.
The installation will begin in mid-October and should take about four weeks, during which time the Council will meet at MCS or some other suitable spot, Zeigler said.
“At the end of November, we’ll have a brand new system,” she said.
Methuen Community Studios is a non-profit that runs a public access channel, but took over the city’s broadcast needs in 2017, at the beginning of Mayor James Jajuga’s administration, Hayden said.
They inherited sound equipment in the cavernous Great Hall of the Searles Building, where City Council meetings are held.
“The systems were good,” Hayden said. “I wouldn’t say they were way old or outdated. They had been upgraded at some point. I think what happened partly was Covid.”
The fact that the equipment wasn’t used or maintained for two years didn’t help its performance, and social distancing arrangements during the early part of the pandemic also had an impact.
The tables where Councilors sit were reconfigured in a way that left microphones facing the speakers in the room, and that created feedback.
“Steps were taken, extra tables and things were moved out and it was put back to its original configuration,” Hayden said.
Councilors were also encouraged to use push-to-talk when they want to speak, rather than leave 14 microphones on at the same time, which can cause problems in a room where the acoustics are influenced by high ceilings.
“I think it’s definitely improved the situation,” Hayden said.
But if the pandemic has had a positive effect, it is in the development of new technologies for remote meetings and broadcasts, Hayden said, and MCS wants to take advantage of those upgrades by installing the new system.
That will be paid for with cable licensing fees, she said, although she didn’t want to discuss the deal until the “final final details” had been completed.
“We’re hoping to be able to set things up so it’s optimum for that space and that’s going to take some time,” Hayden said. “We’re working with an audio engineer.”
The improvements will benefit not only the City Council, but anyone else who meets in the Great Hall.
“Hopefully, it gets used for other things as well,” Hayden said. “It has to work for everybody who is going to use that space.”
