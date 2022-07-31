NORTH ANDOVER — The intersection of Sutton and High streets will get some much needed improvements thanks to a recent $397,271 grant from MassDOT.
"At the moment the intersection I would say is confusing, mostly for vehicles," said Andrew Shapiro, the town's development director. "There's a yield sign there and two stop signs. It's kind of a disorganized intersection. This would, I think, better clarify the path of travel for cars and make it safer for pedestrians to cross High Street at Sutton as well as to cross Sutton and Chadwick."
High and Sutton streets are already well-traveled, and the apartments at Avalon North Andover will add traffic to the area when they are completed, Sullivan said. Improving this intersection will enhance "connectivity" in the area, which he describes as making sure that people can get from one area of town to another "in an easy, safe, efficient way."
"When you're thinking of the health of downtown, it's making sure people can easily get there to shop, get to their employers and get back to other areas of town with the least amount of congestion and unsafe conditions," Sullivan said.
Along with creating two standard T-shaped intersections for vehicular traffic, the redesign also calls for a new crosswalk at Columbia Road.
"It creates defined crosswalks, it creates new sidewalks with ADA accessible ramps, and there's more grass landscaping added to the intersection," Sullivan said. "We're also going to consider locating a bus shelter in this location as well."
The MVRTA currently requires passengers to flag buses down, but the agency is in the process of introducing a series of stops.
"This will be a location where a stop could potentially be installed," Sullivan said.
The grant comes from the Complete Streets Funding Program, which was launched in 2016 and has awarded $5.54 million to 16 towns in the first round of grants for fiscal year 2023.
The funds allow towns to pay for infrastructure projects "that improve travel for bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit users, and people using other forms of transportation," according to a press release.
"Prior to applying for a Complete Streets grant, we needed to first develop a Complete Streets prioritization plan," Sullivan said. The intersection of Sutton and High was number one on that list, which was completed last February.
The DPW is responsible for scheduling work on the project, but Sullivan said MassDOT has set a deadline for construction of December 31, 2023.
"My guess is we would be finalizing the design by the end of this year and preparing for spring construction," he said.
