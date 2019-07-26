LAWRENCE — The secret arraignment of a murder suspect in a Lawrence General Hospital room Thursday was "not recorded in error" according to the spokesperson for the state's Supreme Judicial Court.
Giovanni Lebron, 24, of Lawrence, was arraigned for the first-degree murder of Nicole Connor, 24, in his hospital bed at LGH on Thursday afternoon.
While arraignments are supposed to be open to the press and public, Lawrence District Court Judge Mark Sullivan barred the media from covering or photographing the court proceeding.
The arraignment also should have been recorded or transcribed, which also did not happen.
Lebron was held without bail during the secret proceeding, according to court papers available after the arraignment.
The Eagle-Tribune requested the audio recording of the arraignment from SJC spokesperson Jennifer Donahue.
She said the arraignment was not recorded, which was a mistake.
"According to the Clerk's office, the hospital arraignment was not recorded in error — no recording equipment was available at the time of the arraignment," Donahue wrote.
"This will be remedied by the clerk magistrate and first justice so it does not happen in the future," Donahue added.
She further explained that Sullivan "made the decision to exclude the media from the hospital arraignment after he spoke to two treating doctors, viewed the hospital room where the defendant was held and reviewed the court rule regarding media access to court proceedings."
Sullivan did not issue a written decision about closing the arraignment.
On Thursday a court clerk said Sullivan was not allowing the press to attend the arraignment due to the “decorum” of the proceedings, the size of the hospital room and medical privacy laws.
According to Massachusetts courtroom procedure, posted online at mass.gov, arraignments may take place outside of a courtroom, in settings such as correctional facilities or hospitals, as long as the public access is as "free as in a courthouse."
The party seeking to close the arraignment must demonstrate an overriding interest that would result in prejudice, according to the procedure.
The judge did not make himself available for objections from the media regarding his decision to make the arraignment secret and left the hospital immediately after the arraignment.
Andover attorney Peter Caruso said barring the media from the hospital-room arraignment violated the law.
“You cannot close a courtroom wherever it may be; the hospital room is not a sanctuary courtroom for defendants,” said Caruso, who represents the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association.
“Any secret court hearing flies in the face of the First Amendment. If all defendants claimed privacy then all courts would be closed and God only knows what happens then. Certainly the public would never know,” Caruso said.
It’s unknown why Lebron was in the hospital following his arrest Wednesday night.
On Thursday, Sullivan also endorsed a request from a prosecutor to “seal and impound” an application for a criminal complaint and supporting documents.
Prosecutors assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office routinely request impoundment orders in major cases.
Lebron, who lives at 20 Daisy St., murdered Connor on Tuesday, July 23, the same day her body was found in the Spicket River near Manchester Street Park, according to the very limited court records available.
State police divers recovered her body.
The motive for the murder remains unclear.
On Wednesday, state police detectives were working in the area where Connor’s body was found. A couch was hoisted from the water by a crane on a tow truck.
Lebron is due back in court on Aug. 15.
A grand jury indictment in the case will be sought, according to the request for the impoundment order.
If Lebron is indicted, his case will be transferred to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
