SALISBURY — Anyone who has been asking just how many people it takes to move a house got their question answered Thursday morning on North End Boulevard.
The Greenland, New Hampshire-based Seacoast Modular Homes spent roughly six hours Thursday morning and afternoon moving a modular home to the former address of a 1950s era mobile home recently demolished on North End Boulevard.
“They wanted to upgrade their house but they couldn’t,” Seacoast Modular Homes President Drew Pierce said. “In order to update a structure from that long ago, you have to bring it all into today’s code conformance. That is new electrical, new plumbing, new everything. You really can’t do that to some properties and it is less expensive to build a new module.”
Pierce went on to say that the pilings for the new modular home were put in roughly two weeks ago and he expects to spend the next two months finishing the job.
“They will be in it for beach season,” Pierce said, referring to the couple having the home moved, Sam and Sue Taleb.
According to Pierce, it took about 12 workers to move the new house to North End Boulevard on Thursday morning.
“This is what we do about 30 or 40 times a year,” Pierce said.
