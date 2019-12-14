Here's a look at who's still in the running in the New Hampshire presidential primary, and who has quit the race.

Democrats (still running) 15:

Michael Bennet, 55 Senator from Colorado

Joseph R. Biden Jr., 77

Michael R. Bloomberg, 77, Billionaire media executive; former mayor of New York City

Cory Booker, 50, Senator from New Jersey; former mayor of Newark

Pete Buttigieg, 37, Mayor of South Bend, Ind.; military veteran

Julián Castro, 45, former housing secretary; former mayor of San Antonio

John Delaney, 56, Former congressman from Maryland; former businessman

Tulsi Gabbard, 38, Congresswoman from Hawaii; Army National Guard veteran

Amy Klobuchar, 59, Senator from Minnesota; former Hennepin County, Minn., attorney

Deval Patrick, 63, Former governor of Massachusetts; executive at Bain Capital, the private equity firm

Bernie Sanders, 78, Senator from Vermont; former congressman

Tom Steyer, 62,. former hedge fund executive; climate change and impeachment activist

Elizabeth Warren, 70, senator; former Harvard professor

Marianne Williamson, 67, self-help author, new age lecturer

Andrew Yang, 44, former tech executive who founded an economic development nonprofit

 

Democrats (dropped out) 13:

Steve Bullock, 53, governor of Montana; former state attorney general

Bill de Blasio, 58 mayor of New York City

Kirsten Gillibrand, 52, Senator from New York; former congresswoman

Kamala Harris, 55, Senator from California

John Hickenlooper, 67, former governor of Colorado

Jay Inslee, 68, governor of Washington State

Wayne Messam, 45, mayor of Miramar, Fla

Seth Moulton, 41, congressman from Massachusetts

Richard Ojeda, 49, former West Virginia state senator

Beto O’Rourke, 47, former congressman from Texas

Tim Ryan, 46, congressman from Ohio

Joe Sestak, 67, former congressman from Pennsylvania

Eric Swalwell, 39, congressman from California

 

Republicans (still running) 3:

President Donald Trump, incumbent

Bill Weld, former Massachusetts governor

Joe Walsh, 57, former congressman from Illinois

 

Republicans (dropped out) 1:

Mark Sanford, 59, former congressman from South Carolina

Tags

Recommended for you