Here's a look at who's still in the running in the New Hampshire presidential primary, and who has quit the race.
Democrats (still running) 15:
Michael Bennet, 55 Senator from Colorado
Joseph R. Biden Jr., 77
Michael R. Bloomberg, 77, Billionaire media executive; former mayor of New York City
Cory Booker, 50, Senator from New Jersey; former mayor of Newark
Pete Buttigieg, 37, Mayor of South Bend, Ind.; military veteran
Julián Castro, 45, former housing secretary; former mayor of San Antonio
John Delaney, 56, Former congressman from Maryland; former businessman
Tulsi Gabbard, 38, Congresswoman from Hawaii; Army National Guard veteran
Amy Klobuchar, 59, Senator from Minnesota; former Hennepin County, Minn., attorney
Deval Patrick, 63, Former governor of Massachusetts; executive at Bain Capital, the private equity firm
Bernie Sanders, 78, Senator from Vermont; former congressman
Tom Steyer, 62,. former hedge fund executive; climate change and impeachment activist
Elizabeth Warren, 70, senator; former Harvard professor
Marianne Williamson, 67, self-help author, new age lecturer
Andrew Yang, 44, former tech executive who founded an economic development nonprofit
Democrats (dropped out) 13:
Steve Bullock, 53, governor of Montana; former state attorney general
Bill de Blasio, 58 mayor of New York City
Kirsten Gillibrand, 52, Senator from New York; former congresswoman
Kamala Harris, 55, Senator from California
John Hickenlooper, 67, former governor of Colorado
Jay Inslee, 68, governor of Washington State
Wayne Messam, 45, mayor of Miramar, Fla
Seth Moulton, 41, congressman from Massachusetts
Richard Ojeda, 49, former West Virginia state senator
Beto O’Rourke, 47, former congressman from Texas
Tim Ryan, 46, congressman from Ohio
Joe Sestak, 67, former congressman from Pennsylvania
Eric Swalwell, 39, congressman from California
Republicans (still running) 3:
President Donald Trump, incumbent
Bill Weld, former Massachusetts governor
Joe Walsh, 57, former congressman from Illinois
Republicans (dropped out) 1:
Mark Sanford, 59, former congressman from South Carolina