Income taxes battle begins to brew

When the Boston software company Alex Mordach worked for completely closed its office due to the pandemic, the Atkinson resident changed his filing status so he wouldn’t have to pay Massachusetts income taxes while working from home.
His change of employment conditions allowed him to reap a financial benefit of living in New Hampshire: no income tax.
“I always felt like I was putting into something that I was never getting anything out of it,” Mordach said. “This seems more like politics than practicality for me. Because taxes are about paying to pave the streets (and other government services). … Those putting burden on the system should be paying.”
Because his previously-Boston-based employer actually shut down its physical offices, Mordach’s welcome break from the 5% Massachusetts tax is allowable. However, thousands of other Granite Staters are expected to continue paying Massachusetts income taxes when working remotely from their New Hampshire homes because of an emergency order due to the pandemic.
Over the past week, New Hampshire legislators from both sides of the aisle have voiced disapproval of the order. Massachusetts originally put it in place in April, and then last week extended it through the end of 2020 or 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted, whichever is first. The order says that anyone working remotely since March 10 specifically because of the pandemic who would otherwise be working in an office must still pay Massachusetts income taxes.
Wednesday Gov. Chris Sununu asked the New Hampshire Attorney General to investigate the legality of the rule.
“We need to maintain that New Hampshire advantage at all costs,” Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Wednesday. “We will take immediate steps to stop any attempts to impose income taxes on Granite Staters in a manner that violates the law or the New Hampshire or United States Constitution.”
There’s a lot at stake. The rule could affect more than 80,000 New Hampshire residents who normally commute to Massachusetts for work, according to a study by New Hampshire Employment Security. Other legislators are echoing Sununu in asking for Massachusetts to review the rule. State Sens. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, chair of Senate Ways and Means Committee, and Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, chair of Senate Finance Committee, both sent a letter to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.
“It is completely unfair to charge New Hampshire workers the Massachusetts income tax while they are not working in Massachusetts,” said Feltes, a gubernatorial candidate, in a statement. “These workers are acting in everyone’s best interest when it comes to public health and safety and should not be penalized for their actions. I strongly encourage the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to withdraw this anti-worker tax rule change.”
At the federal level Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., introduced the Multi-State Worker Tax Fairness Act with Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., to clarify people only have to pay taxes to the state where they physically work.
“At a time when many New Hampshire residents are teleworking from home in order to keep their families and their communities safe, it is completely unfair for Massachusetts to levy an income tax on these workers,” Pappas said in a statement Friday.
“The Multi-State Workers Tax Fairness Act eliminates overly complex and unfair multi-state tax codes and ensures that employees will only be subject to the tax laws of their state when they telework. As we come together to deal with the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I will continue to fight for the interests of Granite State families. I hope we can build bipartisan support for this bill, which would provide relief from unfair out-of-state taxes.”
In Atkinson, Mordach agrees that especially in tougher economic times, the money staying in the pockets of New Hampshire residents is important.
“If they can get that little extra money back in their check it would make a difference,” Mordach said.
Previously New Hampshire residents who work in Massachusetts did not have to pay the Bay State’s income tax if they could prove they were working remotely from home, according to Travis Terry, owner of the accounting firm Travis Terry CPA & Co. in Salem, New Hampshire.
Typically when filing taxes at the end of the year, Terry and other accountants could get those taxes refunded to New Hampshire residents. With the emergency rule, that may no longer be the case, he said.
But, as Terry said, there’s time to figure it out.
“It’s a 2020 issue, so we wouldn’t be doing those taxes until April,” he said.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue is holding a virtual public hearing for the order at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27. More information can be found at mass.gov/service-details/notice-of-public-hearing-august-27-2020.