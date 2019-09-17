DERRY — The former owner of the Sports Zone has been indicted on 11 counts of felonious sexual assault against a minor, according to court documents.
Dennis Reed, now 75, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl periodically from 2004 to 2007, starting when she was 15. The assaults happened while Reed was the victim's "coach, boss and/or acted as a father figure," according to documents.
Reed is accused of several sexual acts involving the victim at his Derry home, at the Sports Zone and at a movie theater, the documents said.
The victim, now 30, is not named in court documents.
A person who answered the phone at the Sports Zone on Tuesday said Reed has not been associated with the indoor sports complex since August 2018.
The Sports Zone offers leagues, camps and clinics for basketball, soccer, flag football, volleyball and pickleball.
Attorney Ronald Caron, representing the new owner of the Sports Zone Joe Goodwin, said the accusations happened before the business changed ownership.
Caron said his client bought all Sports Zone stock from Reed in April 2018 with no knowledge of the sexual assault allegations.
Reed went from owner to a member of the board of directors, Caron said.
"When Goodwin found out about the allegations in August, he removed Reed from the board of directors, he cut off his compensation as a board member and he barred Reed from entering the property," Caron said.
Reed was in criminal trouble several years ago in an unrelated case.
In 2012, Reed was fined $10,000 and sentenced to three days in jail for his role in a bottle redemption scam, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced.
Reed pleaded guilty to 10 theft counts and was sentenced in York County Superior Court.
Investigators said he was caught making an after-hours delivery of thousands of containers collected in New Hampshire to Green Bee Redemption in Kittery, Maine.
Reed obtained more than $4,400 from fraudulent redemption of New Hampshire containers in Maine, prosecutors said.
He claimed 5-cent refunds from Maine bottle distributors, although no deposit was paid and bottles from New Hampshire aren't eligible for redemption in Maine, prosecutors said.
Reed could not be reached for comment for this article. Court documents in the sexual assault case do not name an attorney representing him.
Court documents say the case is scheduled for trial in June 2020.