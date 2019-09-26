SALEM, Mass. -- Criminal drug and firearms indictments were handed down against 16 local residents, including a former Lawrence police dispatcher and her boyfriend, after a "highly organized and sophisticated" Merrimack Valley narcotics ring was broken up this spring, authorities said.
The Essex County grand jury handed down a variety of narcotics and firearms charges, including trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and illegal possession of large-capacity firearms on Wednesday in Salem Superior Court.
All of those charged, including former Lawrence police dispatcher Maricely Carrion-Ramos and her boyfriend, Joheiry Acevedo Hernandez, face arraignment in the near future in Salem Superior Court.
The cases are being prosecuted by Attorney General Maura Healey's office. Healey is expected to release a statement on the indictments later today.
The investigation involved wiretapping, surveillance and covert monitoring by investigators for three months, according to search warrant affidavits filed in the case by state police Sgt. Daniel Clemens and Trooper Robert Noonan.
Those indicted are:
Nelson Galan; illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm, illegal possession of a firearm during a felony, illegal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to violate controlled substances act, trafficking cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.
Yeltsin Delacruz Acevedo; trafficking heroin and fentanyl, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Cirio Delores Acevedo; trafficking fentanyl and heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Omar Acevedo; trafficking heroin and fentanyl, distribution of cocaine, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm, illegal possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, illegal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Sulerka Mercado; trafficking heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Israel Santiago Ortiz (also known as Leonardo Alexis Sapata and Jamie Ocasio-Agosto); trafficking cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, illegal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Sandra Gomes; accessory after the fact, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Ramon Cruz-Gonzalez; illegal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm, illegal possession of a firearm during a felony.
Jocheiry Acevedo Hernandez; illegal possession of a firearm during a felony, illegal possession of a large-capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, illegal possession of ammunition, trafficking heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Maricely Carrion-Ramos; trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Raul Martinez; trafficking fentanyl, trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine, trafficking heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Alberto Santana; trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamines, ketamine, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Jose Lugo Garcia; trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin, illegal possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute.
Nelson Rivera; trafficking heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, illegal distribution of fentanyl, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Jhonny Mota-Rodriguez; illegal distribution of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Robinson Adams Abreu; trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, illegal distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, and ketamine, conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Staff reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for more details. A full report will appear online and in print versions of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.