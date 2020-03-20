Dr. Adam Weston, an infectious disease specialist at Lowell General Hospital, joined The Eagle-Tribune for an informative, videotaped conversation this week.
Infectious disease specialist weighs in on coronavirus
- By Genevieve DiNatale gdinatale@eagletribune.com
"We have yet to see the surge that we expect is coming and I think the big question is, how big is that surge going to be?" said Weston. "And the best thing that anyone can do to mitigate that surge is social isolation. It's what we call flattening the curve."
Weston, who has been treating COVID-19 patients, said the disease is primarily transmitted by being in close contact with infected persons and if you are living with someone who has the disease, you should practice social distancing and try to use separate restrooms if possible.
"The primary mode of transmission is direct droplet transmission so that is being within 3 to 6 feet of someone who is generating those droplets, so coughing or breathing heavily," he said.
"It seems to be much less of an issue with contact on surfaces certainly not impossible, but much less of transmission of someone who had coughed on a table two hours earlier and you touched the same table."
