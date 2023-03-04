It was just decided that the Andover High-Central Catholic girls basketball game will be played at Andover High's Dunn Gymnasium on Tues. at 7 p.m.
Andover is No. 1 ranked and Central is No. 17 in D1.
The reason the game isn't earlier is that it is a curriculum night for 8th graders in town.
While there are enough parking spaces in and around the school area, including Andover West Middle School next door, parking close to the gym might be an issue.
Coach Alan Hibino said there are plans to put portable bleachers behind both baskets so as to handle the expected fans.
A year ago the teams met in the state semifinals last year at Tewksbury High, with a standing-room-only crowd that filled the gym 30 minutes before the tapoff.
Andover won that game 52-36 before losing at the state final to Springfield Central.
Coach Hibino said fans for both schools should probably "get their early."
"This is Andover-Central," said Hibino. "We're used to this atmosphere. It's going to be an exciting night."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.