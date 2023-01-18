PLAISTOW — Representatives from the Beede Waste Oil Superfund Site will hold an information session Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Plaistow Public Library.
The public is invited to attend and voice their opinions on the project.
The Beede team will also discuss its recent clean-up milestones and answer questions about this ongoing project.
Local baker to share recipes
NORTH ANDOVER — Dayna Altman, owner of Bake It Till You Make It LLC, will be at North Andover Community Access and Media, 70 Main St., on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. She will share her recipes with students in grades 6 to 12 and discuss how baking has helped her throughout her mental health journey. Altman's community-based organization is dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness, normalizing mental health conversation and promoting authentic healing and recovery. Visit her online at bakeittillyoumakeit.co.
Please register for this event by contacting Amy Fowler-Popoloski at 978-688-9505, ext. 42032 or apopoloski@northandoverma.gov.
Plaistow's Supervisors of the Checklist to hold session
PLAISTOW — The Supervisors of the Checklist will meet for a correction of the voter checklist on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
During that time, they will accept applications for voter registration or changes to political party affiliation.
Registration and changes of name, address and party affiliation can also be made any time that the town clerk's office is open. Bring a license or photo identification, birth certificate and/or passport, and proof of residency.
Two human services organizations join forces
LAWRENCE — Family Continuity of Lawrence and Advocates of Framingham, two nonprofit human services organizations, partnered as of Jan. 1.
The two agencies cited their shared goal of increasing access to high-quality behavioral health care across eastern and central Massachusetts. Together, the two providers will provide services to more than 40,000 adults, children, and families annually.
Both agencies are known for providing individuals and families with high-quality behavioral health services, including outpatient counseling, peer supports and recovery coaching, and jail diversion, among other services, officials said. The two organizations provide service throughout eastern and central Massachusetts.
“We are excited to officially commence our partnership with Family Continuity,” said Diane Gould, president and CEO of the two organizations. “This affiliation strengthens organizational sustainability while advancing health equity and justice. Working together, we can broaden and enhance our services to best meet the behavioral health needs of our communities.”
Visit online at advocates.org and familycontinuity.org.
